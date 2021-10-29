Welcoming the 28th Annual Placer Artists Studios Tour

The 28th annual Placer Artists Studios Tour is the largest and most long-standing Visual Art studios tour in the northern Sierra Foothills. This year the tour features over 100 artists showing in 66 Placer County artist studios and art galleries.

This free self-driving tour takes place on Veterans Day weekend, Friday, Nov. 12 through Sunday, Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The Tour is divided into eight easily accessible regions, making weekend planning easy.

This much-loved fall tour is a unique opportunity to get up close and personal with the artists who so richly translate their inspirations into myriad forms of art, such as sculpture, painting, jewelry, ceramics and fiber art. Many of the artists will be demonstrating their techniques and all enjoy engaging with visitors. Attendees may purchase original art, prints or art cards directly from the artists.

A great place to start your tour planning is the Placer Artists Studios Tour Taste of the Tour Preview Show at Blue Line Gallery in Roseville, the most prominent visual arts gallery in Placer County.

The show includes work from each of the participating artists, and will be on exhibit from Oct. 29 through Nov. 14. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

The Taste of the Tour Reception will at Blue Line Gallery from 5 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 30. RSVP at PlacerArtistsTour.org

These events and others on the Tour website are a great opportunity to pick up the Tour Guide and start planning your studio visits.

Visit the website PlacerArtistsTour.org to find a directory of participating artists and galleries, and a map of Tour locations. We encourage you to pre-register for the tour to receive Tour updates and be eligible to win prizes.

Source: Placer Artists Studios Tour

Painter Jan Miller at work.

Provided photo

Laura Bracken creating pieces of jewelry.

Provided photo