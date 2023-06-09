‘We’ll keep coming back’: Farmers markets open for season at Tahoe

Truckee Farmer's Market

Provided

The long awaited season of sunshine and farmers markets delivering fresh fruits and veggies straight out of the ground or off the vine has finally arrived. There are several farmer markets coming back, some already underway, for the season in the basin. Some have returned for over a decade to keep the communities well fed.

Truckee offers two nights to enjoy a stroll along the rows of vendors. The Tuesday night market has already begun, while the Thursday Summer Street Festival is yet to come.

Tuesday’s Farmers Market

Guy Baldwin and his wife have been site managers for 25 years and took over running the market about 6 years ago.

The farmers market was owned and operated previously by Foothill Farmers Market association, according to the new owner, and it continues to run every Tuesday 8:00 am – 1:00 pm, May 16th, through October 24, weather permitting.

Baldwin told the Tribune it’s a great spot to pick up fresh and local fruits, veggies, flowers, fresh frozen fish from the pacific, Grass fed beef, free range pork, cheeses, olive oil, fresh baked breads, artisan crafts, while enjoying offerings from food trucks.

Unique to Truckee’s Tuesday night market are multiple stone fruit growers, Little Roots Farm who offer mushrooms, micro greens and salad mixes all produced locally in Truckee, Baldwin added the market will be accepting EBT vouchers which will supply $30 in credits toward purchase for fresh fruits and veggies to those who receive benefits.

Thursdays Summer Street Festival in downtown Truckee

Runs from June 22, 2023 – August 10, 2023 There’s a live band playing for each of the 8 Thursday evenings the market fills the street with artisan vendors, handmade goods, eclectic eats, live music, from 5:00 – 8:30 pm.

With limited parking in the downtown area market goers are offered a free shuttle service to and from downtown truckee on event days, visit truckeethursdays.com for the shuttle schedule and stop locations. There is also a complimentary bike valet with Truckee Trails in partnership with Keep Truckee Green for those who would rather ride their bike!

Sponsors for Truckee Thursdays is Truckee Tahoe Airport Community Partners, Truckee Chamber of Commerce, Huff Constructions Company Inc, Woodward Tahoe, Coors Light, Keep Truckee Green and TimberTech by Azek

On the North shore there’s another farmers market already well underway.

Incline Village Farmers Market

Every Thursday afternoon from 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm Lake Tahoe Markets host the North Shore’s only farmers market in the Incline Village Library parking lot: 845 Alder Avenue, Incline Village.

Steve Rosier owner of Lake Tahoe Markets said this year is the 11th year for the “foody niche” market that brings a select array of fresh food such as Rodrigez strawberries, Alaskan seafood, goods from Sierra Manor Bakery out of Reno, Lake Tahoe Jerky company, Tahoe mushroom company, and other Nevada farmers providing fresh food straight from the farm.

During the Thursday market customers can subscribe to have fresh produced delivered straight to their door year round with the use of Lake Tahoe Markets website at https://www.laketahoemarkets.com/online-farmers-market.html#/

Lake Tahoe Markets promises to “bring the Markets to you with no cost delivery of the freshest produce and healthy items available to Tahoe!”

A little further down the shoreline is the first of the farmers markets to begin their 2023 season in the basin.

Farmers Market at Commons Beach

Tahoe City offers a quaint set up right near the water, every Thursday morning at Commons Beach an open air market pops up, from May 11 to Oct 19, 2023 from 8:00 am – 1:00 pm.

The Tahoe City beach market features organic fruits and vegetables, pastured meats, honey, and “artisan’s handmade goodness,” according to the Tahoe City Public Utility District.

“Handmade, Baked Fresh, Grown Locally – Fresh from the farm to your table. 22 weeks of local deliciousness,” their website said.

South shore markets are gearing up to start next week, the three pop up markets will offer the best of the fresh every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, in addition to family friendly fun in the sun.

El Dorado Certified Farmers Market at American Legion Hall

El Dorado county hosts a farmers market every Tuesday from 8:00 am – 1:00 pm started this past week on June 6 and will run until October.

Each Tuesday 35+ vendors set up in the Parking Lot, 2732 South Lake Tahoe Blvd.

“The El Dorado County Certified Farmers’ Market Association has certified five different markets in the county,” according to the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority.

Jim Coalwell and Lois Coalwell, married 54 years, are residents of Placerville and have been members of the American Legion for 22 years, according to Jim.

The couple have been running the ski run for 28 years, founders of the market told the Tribune they have started other farmers markets in Placerville over the years.

The Coalwells, farmers themselves, are edging toward retirement, Jim said, even still his dedication to the markets he founded remains.

American Legion Farmers market has set up like clock work for the last 28 years,”We’ve only missed a couple due to fires, no matter the weather the market stands go up. I just want to make sure the collaboration with farmers and the Legion continues the annual tradition of the open air Tuesday market,” Jim added.

Another longtime return farmer Fernando Vargas of Hamlow Ranches Inc, has been coming to the market since 2007.

“We’ll keep coming back for as long as we’re still alive, still farming-God willing, at the end of the day we put a smile on people’s faces,”

Vargas told the Tribune he said he loves seeing return customers year after year.

Another market returning to the south this summer is the triple M market of Meyers.

Meyers Mountain Market

Wednesday June 7, 2023 was the kick off party for the Meyer’s Mountain Market, 1011 E. San Bernardino Ave.

One of the area’s newest farmers markets will also be, for the first time, the host of music in the park summer series as well.

Both events, located at Tahoe Paradise Park, offer an array of family friendly findings and organic deliciousness during the midweek, evening farmers market.

“It’s a great time to enjoy the beautiful scenery, catch up with neighbors, let the kids roam free,” said the Market’s own Kree Abravanel. She added the evening time slot allows families and individuals to regroup at home after a busy day and head out together.

The market also entices groups to travel together by carpool to the Magnet School and walk or bike from there. Take a photo of the vehicle parked and receive $1 in credit toward the market for each person in the car.

With June being Tahoe Bike Month everyone in the region is encouraged to bike instead of drive.

For those unable to make it or can’t stand the wait between markets, Abravanel serves up puns fresh off the vine online, such as “season three of Meyers Mountain Market is going to be grape,” on Facebook.

Ski Run Farmers Market

To ensure fresh fruit in the house over the weekend South Lake Tahoe’s Friday farmers market closes down the city street, starting June 2, 3pm – 8pm every Friday through Sept 1st.

Bridjet Orr, owner of the pop up market, told the Tribune the market this year is expanding by a half a block, meaning Ski Run Blvd. will be closed between Larch Ave., halfway to Tamarack Ave.

Orr added the market originally began in 2013 and shut down during COVID. According to the new owner, the Certified farmer’s market didn’t make a comeback until she took it over in 2021.

“We really have everything,” Orr said and added, “being a certified farmers market means the vendors grow their own produce and it comes straight from their farm.”

In addition to food Orr said that many makers bring items such as woodworking, jewelry, essential oils made locally, macrame, to name a few.

“We have food trucks, something for the kids too. It’s a nice balance of locals and tourists because it is on Friday night. I really like that we have live music from 4-7 and that it’s more of a hang out, where people can come see their neighbors and friends and buy some local stuff,” Orr said.

The Ski Run market is currently accepting applications for vendors via email: skirunfarmersmarket21@gmail.com