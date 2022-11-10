West River property owners vote to take on more fees

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Property owners in Truckee’s West River District voted to take on extra property taxes in exchange for sidewalk, landscape and street improvements during a public hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Town Council meeting.

The newly established West River Lighting and Landscaping Assessment encapsulates West River Street between 10331 West River Street on the west to Bridge Street on the east including the portion of Bridge Street between South River Street to the railroad track crossing, and Mill Street.

The Town, which owns property within the district, has several improvement projects planned which include installing sidewalks, cross walks, a pedestrian median island, landscaping, lighting; underground utilities; create new public parking; and reconfigure existing public parking. Projects also include a Legacy Trail-Brockway Road Multi-Use Trail connection and creation of a new park at the Old County Corp Yard lot at the corner of West River Street and Mill Street.

Maintenance and upkeep of the new amenities is estimated to cost $90,300/year. The Town will pay about 18% of that annual fee, leaving the remainder to be paid by property owners in the area, who the Town says will benefit from the improvements.

Property owners were given a chance to speak before voting and while some supported the project as a whole but wanted minor changes, others were outright against it.

However, several property owners wrote in letters of support, stating they were excited to see improvements made to the area.

Property owners voted on the assessment, with each dollar they were assessed counting as a vote. Because the Town owns property in the area, it was also given a chance to vote.

With the Town’s vote included, the creation of the district passed 48,500 to 10,276. Without the Town, it still passed 17,925 to 10,276, with two-third of the impacted property owners voting.

The Town council meeting began with recognition of Veterans’ Appreciation Month. Mayor Courtney Henderson recognized and thanked all the veterans who work for the Town.

Henderson also recognized Gratitude Month, with each council member individually expressing gratitude to different nonprofits and organizations.

During the consent agenda, the council approved the second reading of the single-use plastic reduction ordinance.