West River Street Park Project moves forward; Construction bids authorized

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Town Council has taken a significant step in the development of the West River Street Park by authorizing the advertisement for construction bids in the meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 23. The proposed park, spanning approximately 48,000 square feet and located at 10257 West River Street, is set to undergo construction in the summer of 2024. The estimated construction cost for the project stands at $4.2 million, with an additional annual maintenance bill of $50,000.

Key features of the park include two all-gender restrooms, a drinking fountain, and a water bottle filling station at the entrance. The restrooms are designed to have heating and automatic locks for convenience. The park layout also accommodates nine parallel parking spaces, with future plans to expand parking on Mill Street, pending discussions on the installation of parking meters.

Town staff has engaged with the Washoe Tribe to explore their interest in participating in the naming process. A naming contest is also on the horizon as a previously submitted park sign has been reevaluated and is slated for redesign following community concerns.

Adjustments to the park design include the transformation of a proposed wall into a seat wall. The park’s lighting is set to comply with Dark Sky standards, with programmable features to control activation times. And a dedicated traffic enforcement unit is planned to operate seven days a week to ensure order within the park.

Concerns raised during public comments encompassed traffic and public safety, leading to suggestions for a traffic study before project progression. Additionally, worries were expressed about the potential impact of terracing toward the river on soil levels.

Despite varied opinions within the community, some excited about the park’s potential to invigorate downtown, the Council ultimately voted 4-1 to move forward with the authorization of West River Street Park advertisement so long as there is limited river access. The project aims to ultimately celebrate and preserve the river and holds promise for the revitalization of the community’s corridor.