West Shore Trail dedicated to late Senator Dianne Feinstein

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Many will continue to remember the late U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein by her story she’d tell about biking around Lake Tahoe on a bike with no brakes. It was a memory shared at the West Shore Trail dedication ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 7, renaming the iconic trail as the Dianne Feinstein West Shore Tahoe Trail.

“Tahoe was really her happy place,” Feinstein’s granddaughter, Eileen Mariano said at the dedication, who recounted Feinstein brakeless adventure and her own ride around Lake Tahoe two year’s before Feinstein’s passing.

“For anybody who has done that ride, there is no way that she could ride her bike around the lake with no brakes,” she said, laughing. “But until the day that she died, she insisted that she did it and so maybe today is the day that I finally say that I believe her.”

Dianne Feinstein’s grandaugther Katelyn Welsh / Tahoe Daily Tribune

The dedication brought together U.S. Senator Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), along with leaders from the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, Tahoe City Public Utility District, and Tahoe Fund, along with members of the public and former senator staffers who shared memories, accomplishments of Sen. Feinstein, as well as her lasting impact on Lake Tahoe.

“She held Tahoe in a special place in her heart and it is no exaggeration to say that a lot of what we love about Tahoe and the pristine waters of Lake Tahoe would not have been possible without Senator Feinstein’s work,” Sen. Schiff said, remembering her incredible intellect, work ethic, policy expertise, and impacts both nationally and locally.

Over the course of her political career, Feinstein was instrumental in directing federal funds to the Lake Tahoe Environmental Improvement Program. The senator, along with the late U.S. Senator Harry Reid, organized the first Tahoe Summit, which is now in its 29th year, held just the day before the dedication. She coined the term, “Team Tahoe,” in acknowledgement of the many public and private partners preserving and maintaining Lake Tahoe.

“It isn’t just the projects that we get done because of the Senator, but who she was and the leadership,” Placer County Supervisor, Cindy Gustafson said, remembering Feinstein’s fervor in gaining support for the Tahoe Fund, her mentorship and handwritten notes.

In addition to Feinstein’s mentorship, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Executive Director, Julie Regan, recalled Feinstein’s endearing hatred of acronyms, and her famous quagga mussel encrusted pipe that sat on her desk, used to garner pledges to protect Lake Tahoe.

“She was so proud of this pipe,” Regan recalled, “which was actually quite disgusting to look at.”

Participants solidified the dedication with a group bike ride along the newly named trail, which travels 12 miles from Tahoe City to Meeks Bay.

TCPUD President Judy Friedman provided information on the over 50-year-old trail, which is owned and managed by the district and a part of a 23-mile system along the north shore, west shore, and the Truckee River. The system is used year around for not only recreation, but as a form of alternative transportation.

“This trail would have meant the world to her,” Mariano said.