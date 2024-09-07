West Shore Trail to be Renamed in Honor of the Late Senator Dianne Feinstein

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – In a moving tribute to the late Senator Dianne Feinstein, the Tahoe City Public Utility District (TCPUD) Board of Directors has unanimously approved renaming the West Shore Trail in her honor, recognizing her incredible legacy and dedication to Lake Tahoe.

The West Shore Trail, which spans approximately 11 miles along the stunning western shore of Lake Tahoe, is a fitting tribute to a leader who devoted her career to protecting and enhancing the region’s natural resources. Senator Feinstein was a champion for environmental preservation and a long-time advocate for Lake Tahoe. Notably, she played a pivotal role in bringing national attention to Lake Tahoe through the first Lake Tahoe Summit in 1997, and championed the Lake Tahoe Restoration Act in 2000, securing millions of dollars in federal support for Tahoe’s Environmental Improvement Program.

“Senator Feinstein’s unwavering support for Lake Tahoe has been instrumental in ensuring the continued health and beauty of this iconic landscape,” said Ellie Beals, TCPUD President. “Renaming the West Shore Trail in her honor is a small but meaningful way to recognize her decades of service and dedication that left an indelible mark on Lake Tahoe.”

The effort to rename the trail received broad support and included a joint letter of endorsement from Lake Tahoe’s congressional delegation to the TCPUD Board of Directors. The letter highlighted Senator Feinstein’s decades of environmental stewardship and her personal connection to Lake Tahoe, which began during her childhood on the West Shore, where she spent time relaxing and recreating with her family.

“When we launched our fundraising campaign to build the path ten years ago, Senator Feinstein and her husband were among the first to contribute,” said Amy Berry, Tahoe Fund CEO. “They understood what a difference this path would make for all those who recreate on Tahoe’s West Shore. Now, we hope that her memory will continue to inspire others to give back to this incredibly special place.”

The TCPUD is pleased to collaborate with the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and the Tahoe Fund to finalize the trail’s renaming. Once complete, it will feature commemorative signage and informational plaques highlighting Senator Feinstein’s contributions to Lake Tahoe and her broader environmental legacy.

“The West Shore Trail is part of the larger Tahoe Trail that will one day circle the entire length of Lake Tahoe,” said Cindy Gustafson, Governing Board Chair for the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency. “As a long-time West Shore resident, this is a fitting tribute to the beloved Senator Dianne Feinstein who worked tirelessly to support Lake Tahoe and connect residents and visitors to this spectacular place”

A formal dedication ceremony is planned for sometime in 2025, with further details to be announced in the coming months.