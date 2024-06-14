Western Governors’ Association meets in Olympic Valley

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – Five governors flocked to the Everline Resort and Spa in Olympic Valley for the 2024 Annual Meeting of the Western Governors’ Association.

WGA’s Chair, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon was joined by New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Idaho Governor Brad Little and Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo.

The three-day conference, which took place June 10-12, included panels, speeches and plenty of time for one-on-one meetings.

The event kicked off on Monday, June 10, with the WGA celebrating its 40th anniversary as an organization. The afternoon of programming included fireside chats with former Western Governors and other WGA alumni to celebrate 40 years of bipartisan leadership.

Tuesday’s programming began with a press conference where Chair Gordon thanked the other governors and their staff for being there.

“Olympic Valley makes a perfect setting and this has been a remarkable couple of days,” Gordon said.

“Quite frankly, the west has the best, most beautiful scenery. Most of the natural resources are really well-demonstrated throughout the west. Our tourism industry is second to none. And we have enormous issues which you’ll hear about over the next couple of days, ranging from healthcare in rural areas to housing to just the future of our country,” Gordon continued.

“And that’s why it’s so great that we have the governors that are here, the governors in the west that can get together and talk about those issues in a bipartisan fashion.”

Following the press conference, the governors heard from Keynote Speaker U.S. Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Xochitl Torres Small.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Xochitl Torres Small. Provided / WGA

“Everywhere I go, I see how rural people are finding ways to forge brighter futures in spite of similar challenges in small towns. They’re creating opportunity through farming, ranching, and forestry, as well as new and emerging markets. There are great and interesting commonalities among all of these places,” said Torres Small.

During her keynote address at WGA’s 2024 Annual Meeting, Deputy Secretary Torres Small announced an investment of $12 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for 22 Good Neighbor Authority projects across 13 states including Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

She also announced $54.6 million ($33.3 million from the Forest Service and $21.3 million from the Natural Resources Conservation Service) for 41 Joint Chiefs Landscape Scale Restoration Partner projects, a program created through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to reduce wildfire threats to communities and landowners, protect water quality and supply, and improve wildlife habitat for at-risk species.

Following her speech, the governors signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to increase the scope and scale of shared stewardship agreements by establishing an integrated approach for prioritizing investments in forest and rangeland management projects across different ownership boundaries and habitat types. Where Tahoe residents could see a benefit from this MOU is in wildlife preparedness.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Xochitl Torres Small presented a MOU. Provided / WGA

“The MOU we just signed is a good example of where working together could be really important, in addition to working state to state where there are borders, also working with tribal interest, local interests and private land managers is crucial when it comes to wildfire,” Torres Small told the Sun.

She continued, saying there are other ways in which the USDA and western governors are working collaboratively that could impact wildfire.

“There’s also things you don’t think about. So, some of our work with high speed internet is also crucial for fire management when it comes to having those monitors,” said Torres Small. “The last piece is when a fire does occur, what does reforestation look like.”

The governors heard from U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra who discussed avian flu.

“Unless we are going to feel comfortable having that virus in things that we are accustomed to having, whether it’s milk or other products, we should do everything we can to prevent it from getting to the point where it could at some point jump from animal to human,” said Becerra.

The governors also participated in a panel discussion about decarbonizing the west.

Governor Gordon launched the initiative a year ago to examine how decarbonization strategies can position western states at the forefront of innovation, reduce CO2 in the atmosphere, and strengthen their economies. The initiative explored a wide range of engineered decarbonization approaches as well as natural sequestration through enhanced land and agriculture management practices.

“Western Governors have a longstanding tradition of addressing complicated issues in thoughtful and bipartisan ways that often lead to national policy reform,” Governor Gordon said, “This topic is not simple. I chose it because it’s important to gain a comprehensive understanding of strategies and technologies that can be utilized in managing carbon.”

While introducing the initiative at the conference, Governor Gordon thanked Governors Brad Little (R-ID), Jared Polis (D-CO), and Tina Kotek (D-OR) for hosting workshops in their respective states this year. The decarbonization report is a culmination of information gathered at the four workshops and existing WGA policy.

A complete copy of the report can be found here .

The panel discussion included The Honorable Brad Crabtree, Assistant Secretary for Fossil Energy and Carbon Management, U.S. Department of Energy; Roger Aines, Energy Program Chief Scientist, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory; Vikrum Aiyer, Head of Global Public Policy, Heirloom Carbon; Jarad Daniels, Chief Executive Officer, Global CCS Institute.