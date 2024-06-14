Western Governors’ Association tackles opioid crisis and water scarcity during second day of annual meeting

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – The second day of the Western Governors’ Association’s annual meeting, held at Everline Spa and Resort, delved into two pressing issues: combating the opioid crisis and managing water scarcity.

The first panel of the day focused on the opioid crisis, featuring a diverse group of experts and officials, including Charles Curie of the Curie Group, Aimee Foster from Volunteers of Northern Rockies, Brian Hurley from Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, Emily Williams from SAMHSA Region 9, and Governors Brad Little (Idaho), Mark Gordon (Wyoming), Michelle Lujan Grisham (New Mexico), Doug Burgum (North Dakota), and Joe Lombardo (Nevada).

Governor Burgum highlighted the gravity of the crisis, stating, “We have lost the equivalent of five Vietnams with casualties,” and noting the staggering toll, “We have a legal public health crisis that’s taking over 300,000 lives a day. One pill can kill right now.” Burgum emphasized that opioid deaths can occur without addiction, particularly with fentanyl.

Curie pointed out the broad impact of addiction, saying, “Every agency is being affected by addiction.” Discussions revealed that existing funding models are ineffective, with too much emphasis on incarceration over treatment. In Los Angeles County, where half the budget is spent on upstream interventions, even doubling treatment capacity would only reach 6-10% of those in need.

Williams discussed SAMHSA’s efforts to implement treatment within the criminal justice system, stating, “We meet people where they are in the justice system.” Foster highlighted the growing role of telemedicine in addressing addiction, especially in rural areas where there is a shortage of providers and addiction counselors.

Governor Lujan Grisham criticized outdated treatment models, advocating for a patient-centered approach: “The 28-day model didn’t work for alcohol ever. It’s a bad model. The data suggest that it’s a process that takes years. A 90-day program minimum is needed.”

Hurley stressed that residential treatment duration should be based on patient needs, with services available for a lifetime.

The panel also discussed the importance of addressing adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and providing integrated care for families.

The second panel of the day focused on water conservation and reuse, featuring Laura Daniel-Davis, Acting Deputy Secretary of the Interior, Tanya Trujillo representing New Mexico, Patricia Siniscropi from the WaterReuse Association, and the governors.

Panelists reinforced the need to reduce reliance on the Colorado River and explore water re-utilization to address both quality and quantity issues. “Water is becoming the essential fuel of our economy,” Siniscropi said, emphasizing the need for innovative water systems less dependent on yearly natural fluctuations.

Governor Lujan Grisham said, “People need to re-recognize that water scarcity is an issue.”

Governor Gordon highlighted the importance of bipartisan cooperation in addressing water challenges, noting, “Working in bipartisan conversations, I’m sure you can see the value in these discussions.”

To close out the 2024 Annual Meeting of the Western Governors’ Association (WGA), Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon handed over the reins as Chair of the Association to New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

“In my last act as chair of WGA, I’m pleased to announce that Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico has been elected to serve as Chair of WGA and that Governor Spencer Cox of Utah has been elected to serve as Vice Chair,” Governor Gordon said. “I look forward to working with you over the next year.”

As Chair, Governor Lujan Grisham announced that her WGA Chair initiative will focus on housing.

“Too many working-class families lack access to housing that meets their needs, and it diminishes quality of life and threatens our vibrant economic growth,” said Governor Lujan Grisham. “We are laser focused on removing obstacles, reducing development costs, and putting new resources and public land in play to deliver this badly needed housing.”

In a lighter moment, Governor Gordon noted that Governor Lujan Grisham, aside from her leadership role, is known for her impressive Taylor Swift impersonation.