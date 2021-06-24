Western States, Adventure Sports Week highlight weekend events

After COVID-19 disrupted events across the Truckee-Tahoe area, the region’s premier competitive events are back in full swing.

Race organizers Big Blue Adventure have returned with the annual Adventure Sports Week, featuring an array of events from a golf tournament, farmers market, and a car show, along with mountain bike racing, running, and a triathlon. Additionally, one of the world’s premier ultra-marathon events is set to kick off Saturday as elite runners take on the Western States 100-Mile Endurance Run.

Adventure Sports Week kicked off Saturday with the Lake Tahoe Mountain Bike Race. Incline Village’s Blake Herrmann won the 32-mile race, finishing with a time of 2 hours, 16 minutes, 1 second. Berkeley’s Sandy Floren took first in the pro division with a time of 2:02:03. Truckee’s Julie Young was the only rider to attempt the course on a single-speed bike, crossing the finish line with a time of 2:26:36.

Local riders managed to sweep the podium in the 24-mile race. Truckee’s Phillp Hynes was first with a time of 1:30:31. Also out of Truckee, Mats Leckie was second with a time of 1:34:37. Tahoe City’s Walker Rawlinson was third with a time of 1:41:03.

Sunday’s competition featured the Burton Creek Trail Run. Stephen Moors, of Los Angeles, won the half marathon event with a time of 1:32:51 to top second place by nearly five minutes. Carnelian Bay’s Dan Stoll was the top local out of a field that featured more than 100 runners. Stoll finished in fourth place with a time of 1:42:36.

On the women’s side, Elizabeth Gill, of Tahoe City, captured first place with a time of 1:48:36. Carnelian Bay’s Erica Sonnenberg was second with a time of 1:49:15.

Adventure Sports Week will wrap up Saturday with the Tahoe Off-Road Triathlon and Tahoe City Swim. Both races will take place at and around Commons Beach.

OLDEST 100-MILER RETURNS

The original 100-mile race returns this weekend after COVID-19 forced its cancellation a year ago.

The Western States 100-mile Endurance Run brings in some of the top endurance athletes from around the globe and takes runners on trails from Olympic Valley to Auburn. The route has more than 18,000 feet of climbing and nearly 24,000 feet of descent.

In 2019, Jim Walmsley, of Flagstaff, Arizona, produced a course record to win the men’s race, finishing with a time of 14:09:28. Walmsley, a two-time champion, is set to defend his title again this year.

“We’re at race week and looking back, I feel so fortunate how it has all come together,” said Walmsley in an Instagram post. “The last two weeks have been pain free and I feel my healthiest I’ve been at this point. I feel like I’m gaining momentum at the right time and I couldn’t be more excited to be back at Western States ready to rock!”

Runners will take off from Olympic Valley at 5 a.m. Saturday.