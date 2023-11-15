Wet weather on the horizon for Lake Tahoe this week

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Rain and snow are on the forecast for the rest of this week, according to the National Weather Service Reno Office.

“A low pressure system will bring periods of mountain snow and valley rain this afternoon through Saturday. Be prepared for travel impacts through higher Sierra passes,” NWS said.

Rain is likely to hit Truckee and the Lake Tahoe Basin starting around 4 p.m. The rain is expected to continue on and off on Thursday but could possibly turn to snow around 1 a.m. on Friday.

There is a 60% chance of rain or snow on Friday afternoon and an 80% chance of Friday night into Saturday afternoon. During these storms, snow is expected at around 7,700 feet.

The sun is expected to reappear on Sunday.

According to NWS, Thanksgiving week should remain dry.