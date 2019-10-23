‘We’ve been through a lot all together’: Truckee volleyball wins on senior night

On an emotional senior night in Truckee last Friday, the undefeated Wolverines volleyball team honored its 11 senior players with a pregame ceremony, and a special sendoff for longtime member of the program, Josalyn Brown.

Brown, who has been on dialysis for more than a year, now has a kidney donor and an operation, which was scheduled for Tuesday. She will miss the remainder of the season.

“She’s been a pillar,” said senior teammate Kelly Cross. “She goes through a lot and it’s great to see how hard she’s fighting.”

Following the ceremony, the Wolverines took to the court and easily dispatched Lowry in straight sets, 25-12, 25-14, 25-8, to remain unbeaten in the Northern League.

“It’s always a little bitter sweet playing senior farewell,” said Cross. “The team played really well tonight, and I’m super glad to be playing with them for senior farewell.”

Cross led Truckee with nine kills. Senior Morgan Just had seven kills. Senior Jaylin Powell, senior Drew Lane, and senior Quinn Kirschner all had five kills. Kirschner also posted team highs with 15 assists, four aces, and tied Powell for the most blocks on the night with two. Brown was second on the team with 12 assists, followed by senior Ashley Parisi with nine assists. Senior Joy Galles led Truckee with nine digs.

The win improved Truckee to 14-0 in the Northern League as a squad that has largely played together since they were 10 and 11 years old will now look to close out the regular season and go on a deep playoff run.

“We all have the same goal to win state and I think that’s really driven us to be the best team we possibly can,” said Galles. “We’ve been playing together since freshman year and before that, some of these girls have been playing together since they were 8 years old. That really helps the team.”

Of the 11 senior players on Truckee’s roster, all but Galles, who joined the team her freshman year, played on Coach Erika Murphy’s 12-and-under team.

“I just really liked them when they were 12s,” said Murphy. “No drama, they were just happy, and wanted to play for each other. They really supported each other.”

Since that time, little has changed with Truckee’s group of seniors, who are now more family than team. The girls have been through a lot together from finding out about Brown having to go on dialysis and helping their teammate remain a large part of the team to going 18-0 in league last season and reaching the state title game.

“It’s the bond that we have outside of volleyball and how great of friends we are,” said Galles on what makes the group special. “Also, the chemistry we have on the court is like no team I’ve ever played on.”

Truckee (21-5, 14-0 Northern League) will look to continue their run through the Northern League on Wednesday at home against Sparks (0-13, 0-13 Northern League). The girls topped the Railroaders in straight sets earlier in the season.

From there, the Lady Wolverines will have three regular season games left, including a matchup at South Tahoe that on Monday, Oct. 28, that will likely decide the regular season league title.

“We’ve been through a lot all together,” said Murphy. “It’s a family. I’ll miss that part.”

