 What a folly: Truckee Follies performances sold out | SierraSun.com
YOUR AD HERE »

What a folly: Truckee Follies performances sold out

News News |

Submitted to the Sierra Sun
The Truckee Follies has been called by its organizers “a tasteless theatrical revue that takes a look at local issues occurring around town. It’s held at the same old location, with the same old, cheap seats. These creative acts host a talented local cast of hundreds dedicated to your pleasure.” This year’s performances, set for this week, sold out.
Tim Erskine Photography

Support Local Journalism

 

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Entertainment
See more