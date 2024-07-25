What can you spend cryptocurrency on in North Lake Tahoe? 

Provided Native Content Photo

California remains one of the top five crypto-owning states in the US. Not only is crypto a great form of investment, but it’s also becoming an increasingly popular payment method. Throughout the Golden State, more restaurants, stores, and entertainment venues are accepting crypto like Bitcoin and Ethereum as a means of payment.

North Lake Tahoe is not late to this trend. There have been several events held in the region that were crypto-friendly. Plus, North Tahoe was ahead of the crypto real estate trend.

Way back in 2014, a 1.4-acre property in Martis Camp sold for $1.6 million in Bitcoin. Not only was this one of the first major Bitcoin real estate sales to occur in the US, but it was also the most expensive at the time. The previous record was a property in Indonesia that sold for $500,000 worth of Bitcoin just five months before. This massive jump really put Lake Tahoe on the map for being crypto-friendly.

While there hasn’t been a deal secured quite like this in the Tahoe area since, real estate remains one of the main things you can buy using cryptocurrency in the region. Many California-based real estate agents accept cryptocurrency, including California Realty Investing.

Another way you can use crypto in the Tahoe region is to pay for e-commerce and online entertainment. No matter where you’re based in California, you’ll be able to use the likes of Bitcoin to complete purchases on Microsoft, Overstock, Twitch, and Gyft. You may find that independent, Tahoe-based stores also allow you to complete online purchases using crypto.

Another way you can use crypto online is to play slots and table games at online casinos. While there are no online casinos based in California, there are plenty of crypto casinos that you can access from Tahoe City and the surrounding areas. These platforms allow you to place deposits using Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and many other cryptocurrencies.

Given that there aren’t many physical casinos located near Tahoe City, online crypto gambling is your best option if you want to easily play slot and table games.

Aside from gambling, you can also use crypto to digitally organize a trip in both the Tahoe area as well as further afield. Companies such as Delta Air Lines allow travelers to pay for ticket purchases using crypto. So, if you’re planning on traveling out of Lake Tahoe any time soon, you can cover the costs using Bitcoin.

Travala is an online travel agency that accepts cryptocurrency as a payment means. In addition to flight bookings, you can also make accommodation and lodging bookings through this agency. Given that it’s possible to book a vacation to Lake Tahoe using this travel agency, it’s definitely possible to pay for accommodation in the Tahoe City area via Travala.

But what about brick-and-mortar locations where you can spend crypto in the Tahoe City area? California as a whole has more crypto-accepting businesses than any other state.

It is estimated that there are 440 businesses in the state that currently accept Bitcoin and other coin types. This includes stores, restaurants, gyms, tattoo parlors, repair businesses, and much more. So, you shouldn’t need to travel far to find a business in the region that accepts crypto as a means of payment.

While there aren’t many businesses in North Lake Tahoe that advertise themselves as crypto-accepting, there is an easy workaround you can do. If you create a BitPay or Crypto.com account, you can start using cryptocurrency as you would with regular money. All you have to do is load up your BitPay or Crypto.com card with crypto, and you can then start using the card to pay for purchases in any establishment that accepts Mastercard payments.

This way, you could use cryptocurrency to pay for hotels and lodgings, restaurants and cafes, and retail stores found throughout Tahoe City. BitPay has a customer satisfaction rate of 98%, so it definitely can be trusted.

Several big-name events have started accepting crypto as a means of payment, including ones that have taken place in the Tahoe region. In 2022, the Barracuda Championship, which was held at the Tahoe Mountain Club allowed for tickets to be bought in cryptocurrency. This revolutionary move made it the first PGA tour event to ever accept crypto.

While there haven’t been many instances of this happening in the years since, there’s a good chance that major events held in Tahoe in the future will also permit crypto purchases.

Crypto can also be spent in Tahoe for political purposes. Those in the Tahoe area who wish to make donations to state and local offices can now do so using Bitcoin. In July 2022, The Fair Political Practices Commission voted in favor of permitting donations to be made in the form of digital currency. This applied to all of California – Lake Tahoe included. Donations to those running for federal office can also be made in cryptocurrency.

While there are no crypto ATMs in North Lake Tahoe, there are several located on the southern side of the lake. For example, there’s a Bitcoin Depot and ATM on Lake Tahoe Boulevard. There’s also a Coinhub Bitcoin ATM Teller on Emerald Bay Road. There’s an additional Coinhub Bitcoin ATM Teller on Lake Tahoe Boulevard.

Crypto ATMs provide users with a physical means of depositing and investing in cryptocurrency. Users can deposit dollars into these machines to be turned into digital currencies like Bitcoin. They can sometimes even be used to sell and send Bitcoin to other crypto investors.

While this doesn’t exactly count as ‘spending crypto,’ the fact that the Lake Tahoe area has cryptocurrency ATMs installed is a testament to its burgeoning crypto-friendliness. Perhaps it can be taken as a sign that more bars, restaurants, and venues will start accepting crypto as a means of payment in the future. This is part of a wider national trend, given that there are approximately 31,000 Bitcoin ATMs in the US.