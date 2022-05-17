‘What if’ emergency online tool available to Nevada County

Nevada County now has a “what if” app in case of emergencies, a news release states.

And it’s available for public use.

Using Ladris’ evacuation pre-planner tool, Nevada County’s emergency managers and law enforcement personnel can now simulate detailed models for evacuations, traffic times, and road congestion scenarios for wildfires or other disasters. Ladris’ platform integrates public, private, and user-defined data sources to create real-time data visualization and AI-powered predictive forecasting to simulate millions of what-if scenarios.

“This is another tool in our tool belt for community-wide emergency planning,” said Steve Monaghan, director of Emergency Services for Nevada County, in the release. “The data modeling will aid our team beyond just evacuation planning; it also provides important data that can be used for fuel removal planning along evacuation routes and help identify potential infrastructure improvements.”

The tool is also available to the public. Residents can run evacuation simulations themselves via Nevada County’ Ready Nevada County Dashboard at http://www.ReadyNevadaCounty.org/Dashboard , and navigating to the “Evacuation Route Pre-Planner” tab. This tool is not designed to be used in an emergency, but in preparation for an emergency. The tool relies on a variety of data sets to demonstrate how residents can be impacted by lengthy evacuation times.

Ladris is based in Nevada City.

“We are thrilled to provide this technology as a public safety tool for our own local community, and grateful to the team at Nevada County OES for working with us to make that happen,” said Leo Zlimen, CEO of Ladris Technologies.

Source: Nevada County