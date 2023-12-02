What I’m thankful for (Opinion)

Though Thanksgiving has passed, it’s never too late to pause and reflect on the past year’s events and consider all you have to be thankful for. This year was a whirlwind of change, filled with new beginnings, heartfelt farewells, and life-altering experiences. From moving to a new town and starting a new job to purchasing a home, I’m grateful for the unique perspectives and opportunities this year has brought me.

Moving to Truckee meant leaving behind 30 years of building friendships and community relationships. I had an incredible network in Napa, and deciding to pack up and leave was the most challenging part of moving to Truckee. I worried about how I would find that acceptance and camaraderie in a new place. Well, I had no reason to be worried! It is incredible how welcomed I have felt over the last year, both professionally and personally. In particular, the Truckee Chamber membership has welcomed me with open arms and been very supportive of the work the chamber is undertaking. On a personal note, I have been so lucky to make some great new friends who have made the transition to a new place easy and comfortable.

I am thankful that my job is to work with and support our businesses daily. Truckee and the North Tahoe Region have a fantastic business community, and I could not be more thankful for it! We are so lucky to be surrounded by businesses and organizations that genuinely care about the place they operate in. Our community is facing some complicated challenges, but it has been amazing to see how we can all work together to find creative solutions. I feel honored that my job is to represent the voice of our business community to the greater public.

I am so thankful for my Truckee Chamber staff and Board of Directors, who have believed in me to lead this vital organization. Our first year together was marked by many ‘firsts’ for both the Chamber and myself, and none of our accomplishments would have been possible without their unwavering dedication and support. I would be remiss in my thanks if I didn’t thank the Emerging Leaders of the Western Association of Chamber Executives (W.A.C.E.). W.A.C.E. has helped to guide me not just over the past year but over my chamber career, and I will be forever grateful for the opportunities being a part of the organization has given me.

We live in one of the most beautiful places on earth! Having grown up visiting the Truckee area, I have always been in awe of its beauty, but living here creates a different level of appreciation. Experiencing an Alpen glow off the mountains in the winter, or a Donner Lake sunrise in the summer hits differently when you know you are lucky enough to enjoy them daily. This year, I did my best to explore the natural beauty of my new home through hikes, snowshoeing, skiing, paddle boarding, and kayaking. Still, I know I can do better, and I am thankful for the opportunity to continue to explore in years to come.

It might surprise some, but I am thankful for the epic winter that was 2022/2023. I had never lived full-time in the snow before last winter, and last year showed that I could not only survive one of the biggest winters of all time but also learn to thrive in it.

And last but certainly not least, I am grateful to my partner, Dustin, for picking up his life and moving to Truckee. He has been a constant source of strength for me during this last year of

change. From waking up at 4:30 a.m. in the middle of winter to shoveling snow so I could make it to Good Morning Truckee, making constant delicious dinners, packing up and moving houses twice in 8 months, and being an unwavering source of love. I could not have done all I did this year without him.

As I move forward into year two as the President & CEO of the Truckee Chamber of Commerce, I am grateful for getting to do this work every day in a beautiful place surrounded by great people.

Cheers!