What the Truckee Chamber will be up to in 2024 (Opinion)

We are two days away from a new year, and I could not be more excited about the programming the Truckee Chamber of Commerce will be undertaking in 2024. In 2023, we focused on implementing our first-ever strategic plan and new strategic pillars: Advocate for Business, Bolster Economic Prosperity, and Cultivate Community Connections. We worked hard to put together plans, policies, and committees in place to take the Truckee Chamber to the next level.

Advocate for Business:

I am so proud to announce that our Government Action Committee (GAC) and Board of Directors passed our Public Policy Platform for 2024. The Public Policy Platform allows the Chamber to advocate for the interests and priorities of the Truckee business environment at the local, regional, and state government levels. The Truckee Chamber advocates to promote policies supporting economic sustainability and community development. A strong business community is essential to a healthy and vibrant community as a whole.

We advocate for policies that:

Create jobs

Attract new businesses

Promote investment

Support small businesses

Reduce the regulatory burden on businesses

Improve infrastructure

Invest in education and workforce development

Protect the environment

We also advocate for policies that promote a high quality of life in Truckee, such as:

Affordable housing

Safe neighborhoods

Access to quality education and healthcare

A vibrant arts and culture scene

Bolster Economic Development

We launched our Economic Vitality and Workforce Development Committee (EVWDC) in August. This group collaborates with businesses, government entities, educational institutions, and community organizations to promote economic vitality and enhance the local workforce. We are actively identifying strategies to support businesses, foster entrepreneurship, encourage investment and innovation, create job opportunities, and improve the business climate.

A Business Landscape Study is one of the initiatives this group will be working on in 2024. This comprehensive study of the businesses operating within our community serves several critical purposes that can significantly benefit the local economy, the community, and the Chamber itself. These include:

Understanding the Business Ecosystem

Tailoring Support Services

Economic Development Planning

Advocacy and Policy Formation

Promoting Collaboration

We are also excited about several workforce development initiatives that will launch this spring. We aren’t quite ready to share them yet, so make sure to look at our website and look out for my January column.

Cultivating Community Connection

Community connection and bringing people together is one of my favorite parts of the job. This year, we hosted 11 ribbon cuttings, saw over 530 people at Good Morning Truckee, and continued our Big Life Connections program to connect residents and businesses together. We are working on a great calendar for 2024.

We also produce the Truckee Insider Guide, a quarterly magazine that hits every Truckee resident’s mailbox. The magazine highlights members of our community, events for residents, and highlights our business community. Creating a magazine is new to me, and I have loved every minute of it.

Chambers are at the intersection of business and community. I am proud to be able to serve our community through our three strategic pillars.