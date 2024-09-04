What’s New at Palisades Tahoe for the 2024/2025 Winter Season

Palisades Tahoe is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Palisades Tahoe is celebrating its 75th anniversary by honoring a legacy of innovation, adventure, and excellence. It all began on November 24, 1949, when the first chairlift ascended the mountain, then the longest double chairlift in the world, along with two rope tows. Over the following decades, the resort gained global recognition by hosting the 1960 Winter Games and expanded its terrain to include eight peaks by merging two mountain resorts, now spanning over 6,000 skiable acres connected by the groundbreaking Base-to-Base Gondola. Countless Olympians and World Cup athletes have called Palisades Tahoe their home mountain, and over a hundred ski movies have cemented it as a true testing ground for greatness.

As we mark this milestone year, exciting new offerings and special events will celebrate both our storied history and our ongoing commitment to providing unforgettable experiences for guests and athletes alike. From enhanced snowmaking operations and fresh dining experiences showcasing local partnerships to a collaboration with Warren Miller Entertainment, Palisades Tahoe continues to push the boundaries of what a world-class destination can offer. We thank you for being part of our journey and invite you back for our 75th year.

75 Years

From introducing freeskiing to hosting memorable events like the 1960 Winter Games, World Cup races, and a Jerry Garcia concert, Palisades Tahoe has always been a leader in skiing history. The recent Base to Base Gondola, connecting the iconic peaks of Palisades and Alpine, reflects our commitment to innovation and excellence. As we celebrate our 75th anniversary, we honor our rich history and eagerly anticipate sharing the spirit of these legendary mountains with the world.

Warren Miller Entertainment

Palisades Tahoe has partnered with Warren Miller Entertainment at the place where it all began – 75 years ago. Warren Miller began his renowned film career at Palisades Tahoe, so it is only fitting that we partnered on a film segment recognizing this joint golden anniversary and featuring Palisades Tahoe athletes Daron Rahlves, Connery Lundin, and others. Catch the complete film schedule at warrenmiller.com and join us in celebrating 75 years of capturing awe-inspiring athletes in action in amazing locations, including the place where it all began.

New in Snowmaking

Over the past year, we have invested $1.4 million in upgrading our snowmaking operations. This investment includes a new booster pump that improves water transfer to snowmaking equipment across the resort, ensuring more efficient snow production. We have also added additional fan guns at the base of Gold Coast, helping us open terrain more rapidly. Additionally, we have constructed loading ramps beneath Scott Chair, Red Dog, and Resort Chair, reducing the amount of snow needed in these areas and allowing for quicker, more efficient openings.

New in Mountain Operations

We have added three new Pisten Bully snowcats to our fleet, further enhancing our grooming capabilities. Thanks to Alterra’s strategic partnership with Pisten Bully, we now have the most advanced fleet of snowcats in the U.S. These high-tech machines are equipped with SNOWsat LiDAR , a groundbreaking technology that’s revolutionizing snow depth measurement. Unlike traditional methods that measure snow depth beneath the vehicle and front blade, SNOWsat LiDAR provides real-time data across the terrain, allowing operators to identify and address areas with minimal snow early on.

In addition to this significant investment, all of our snowcats will now run on Neste renewable diesel. This high-performance, sustainable fuel is produced from 100% renewable raw materials, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80% compared to traditional fossil diesel. By adopting Neste renewable diesel, we’re not only enhancing the efficiency of our operations but also making a meaningful commitment to reducing our environmental impact.

New in Retail and Rentals

Palisades Tahoe has invested over half a million dollars this year to renovate the rental and demo shop at the Alpine Lodge. This investment will modernize the rental and demo journey from start to finish. We’ve incorporated new furniture, new equipment racking and dryers, new lighting, carpet, and paint to make the space feel brighter and more welcoming. We are confident the efficient space planning and commitment to quality will ensure a hassle-free guest experience.

Furthermore, Palisades Tahoe has invested over $300K in a new state-of-the-art Wintersteiger Jupiter, a fully automated service machine for ski and snowboard tuning. The innovative features and technology enhancements will elevate your ski and snowboard experiences. This machine is the most precise and advanced in its lineup and introduces a whole new level of equipment servicing.

Olympic Torch Entry to Olympic Valley

Guests arriving in the North Lake Tahoe region will notice that the monumental Tower of Nations and Olympic torch at the entry to Olympic Valley have been completely renovated and restored closely to their original Olympic glory. Palisades Tahoe worked with Placer County to access the site and complete the work, which included repainting the entire structure, adding new country shields representing most of the nations that participated in the 1960 Winter Games, the addition of “Home of the 1960 Winter Olympic Games,” and creating a sustainable and fire-wise solution to burning fossil fuels for the enduring torch.

New in Food & Beverage

New this season and located across from the Tram is Little Bear Café! Opening this September, Little Bear Café will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will offer a diverse selection of in-house baked goods crafted by Palisades Tahoe’s own Pastry Chef Cortney Hadley, as well as coffee, salads, and sandwiches. We have formed partnerships with local vendors, including coffee roasters, farmers, winemakers, beer brewers, and artists, to bring a taste of the community to our customers. Our goal is to create a welcoming space where people can enjoy delicious food, support local businesses, and appreciate the artistry behind every bite.

At Alpine, Stoked Oak, located on the gondola side of the sun deck, will be offering a mouthwatering selection of traditional smoked BBQ platters and toasted sandwiches, all expertly crafted with the help of a massive 16-foot reverse-flow smoker. Indulge in Alpine’s signature smoked brisket, chicken, and house-made bacon, available daily both inside the café and outside by the Gondola. Be sure to watch for seasonal specials, and don’t miss the opportunity to pair your meal with our savory cowboy beans and house-made chips.

New in Palisades Tahoe Teams

As part of their continuous efforts to provide world-class training courses for their race and freeride athletes, this summer, Team Palisades Tahoe is adding the ability to make snow and water the training surface from top to bottom on Julia’s Gold, one of their primary training and race venues. This system will allow them to train early season and condition the snow with water to prepare a hard surface for the most productive training and a world-class racing venue.

New in Parking

For the second consecutive year, Palisades Tahoe will implement its successful parking reservation program during high-demand periods. This initiative has significantly enhanced the on-mountain experience by reducing traffic congestion and providing assurance that there will be a parking space for our guests without them having to arrive hours before first chair. The benefits of the program include a reduction in gridlock traffic, improved traffic flow, a better guest and employee experience, less impact on our community, and a reduction in our carbon footprint.

New in Transportation

Mountaineer , the service that offers free, on-demand winter microtransit in Olympic Valley and Alpine Meadows, will again expand its operating schedule for the 2024-25 season. An additional van will join the Alpine Meadows fleet on weekends and holidays to increase capacity and reduce wait times during peak demand periods. In addition, the operating schedule within Alpine Meadows will be extended by five hours per day to offer five days a week (Thursday-Monday) service from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., matching the hours offered daily in Olympic Valley. Mountaineer will also operate longer this season, with three more operational days scheduled than last winter.

Based on valuable feedback from the first year of our parking program, the Palisades Tahoe Express Shuttle will now offer earlier rides, ensuring guests can catch the first chair before 9 a.m.”

Sierra-at-Tahoe Joins the Ikon Pass Family

A second mountain in Lake Tahoe is now available for skiing and riding on the Ikon Pass! For the 24/25 season, Ikon Pass holders will have access to seven days at Sierra-at-Tahoe with no blackout dates, and Ikon Base Pass holders will have access to five days, with select blackout dates. Sierra-at-Tahoe will also be available on the Ikon Session Pass.

