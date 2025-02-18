Where legends come to life: Truckee production company brings Dead Artists Ball to Reno on March 29

RENO, Nev. – On March 29, Reno’s Whitney Peak Hotel will transform into a tribute to artistic legends, past and present. The Dead Artists Ball, produced by M.E. Entertainment and visionary Hindi Marciniak, offers attendees an immersive experience where music, performance, and visual art collide. More than just a night of spectacle, the event also serves a larger purpose—supporting arts education through the Sierra Arts Foundation.

The Dead Artists Ball invites guests to embody their favorite artists—whether musicians, actors, or painters—for a night of live performances, interactive art installations, and a costumed karaoke contest. Local painters, dancers, and aerial acrobats will showcase their talents, creating an atmosphere that blurs the line between audience and performer.

For Michelle Erskine, owner of M.E. Entertainment, the event is deeply personal. A longtime advocate for the arts, Erskine has spent years fostering performance opportunities in Truckee and beyond. But this event is about more than entertainment—it’s about giving back. Proceeds from the ball will benefit the Sierra Arts Foundation’s Literacy Through Art Integration Program, which helps integrate visual and performing arts into public school curricula to improve literacy and learning.

“There’s a direct link between arts education and improved literacy,” Erskine said. “If a child can sing it, act it, or paint it, they internalize it in a way that traditional teaching methods don’t always achieve.”

Arts education has faced increasing challenges, often falling victim to budget cuts. The Sierra Arts Foundation works to counteract this trend by embedding creative disciplines into core subjects, particularly for students in underserved communities. Funds from the Dead Artists Ball will help expand these programs, ensuring that more students have access to arts-based learning.

Erskine’s passion for creating artistic spaces stems from her own experience in Truckee. Despite the region’s rich creative talent, she saw a lack of opportunities for performers.

Determined to fill the void, Erskine launched M.E. Entertainment a decade ago, starting with Art Truckee, a gallery and performance venue she opened in a historic space above Best Pies.

“The venue chose me,” she said. “I stepped onto that beautiful stage and knew I had to be there.”

From that stage, Erskine curated events that fused live music, comedy, aerial acrobatics, and other performance arts, while also opening the space to nonprofits. Her goal was to create the kind of artistic hub Truckee had been missing.

By 2020, M.E. Entertainment was thriving—until the COVID-19 pandemic abruptly shut everything down.

“It killed all the momentum,” she said. “Suddenly, all my performers were at home, sitting on their couches. And I got really sick.”

Erskine’s illness, later linked to thyroid dysfunction, left her exhausted and uncertain about her future in the industry.

“I thought I was done,” she said. “My whole world came crashing down.”

But after years of recovery and rebuilding, she’s back—stronger and more determined than ever.

Now, with her business rebounding and expanding into new markets across Northern California and Nevada, Erskine is channeling her energy into creating meaningful artistic experiences—starting with the Dead Artists Ball.

With a mission to uplift both Truckee’s creative community and arts education, the Dead Artists Ball is more than just a party—it’s a call to keep the arts alive and accessible.

The event will begin with a VIP reception at 6 p.m., featuring early access to exhibits and performances, followed by general admission from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Tickets are available now, with proceeds directly supporting the Sierra Arts Foundation’s educational programs.For more information or to purchase tickets, visit The Dead Artists Ball Facebook page .

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.