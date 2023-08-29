Whole tree removal to impact Tahoe Rim Trail near Mt. Watson

Beginning August 29, 2023, mechanical whole tree removal may temporarily impact the Tahoe Rim Trail on the North Shore of Lake Tahoe near Brockway Summit’s Fiberboard Freeway also known as Mt. Watson Blvd. or Forest Road 73. No closures are currently planned, but recreationists are advised to use caution when accessing the Tahoe Rim Trail in this area.

Contractors will be working in Unit 5040 this week, then moving southwest to Units 4040, 1040, 40, and 4039 over the next six to seven weeks. This tree removal work will take place Mondays through Saturdays and is Phase 1: 625 Line of the larger Liberty Utilities Resilience Corridors Project which aims to reduce wildfire risk around power lines.

There will be no closures on the trail during tree work. Provided

Whole tree removal involves cutting the tree down, moving it to the landing area to remove the limbs and cut it into sections, then removing the tree and as much woody material as possible. Impacts from tree removal projects include changes to the appearance of Tahoe Basin forests. Treated areas look disturbed at first but recover visually within a few years.

Project documents may be viewed at tinyurl.com/yc27xp9e and the news release is posted at tinyurl.com/5n6jsfsa for more information.