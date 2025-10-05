Why renewing the TBID matters for North Lake Tahoe’s future (Opinion)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

At Tahoe Dave’s Skis & Boards, I’ve seen firsthand how much our community relies on the Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) and the Tourism Business Improvement District (TBID) funds to keep North Lake Tahoe vibrant, competitive, and true to its mountain spirit. These funds aren’t just numbers on a balance sheet—they’re what help keep our community buzzing year-round.

For us, that means better trails and roads, smart local projects like winter trail grooming and investments that have been made in repairing and expanding our area’s paved trail network, and a stronger tourism scene that directly supports local businesses. It’s what gives us a real voice in shaping Tahoe’s future while keeping the vibe that makes people fall in love with this place.

Think about the projects we’ve all enjoyed or can be proud of: the revitalization of the Watson Cabin, Snow Sports Museum expansion and refurbishment, cleaner beaches thanks to innovations like the Bebot beach-cleaning robot, and enhanced public transit like TART Connect. Each of these makes our region more appealing to visitors—which translates to more foot traffic in our shops, restaurants, and local businesses.

What I appreciate most is that TBID funds are managed by local representatives. That means businesses can advocate for projects that directly impact us—whether that’s better parking, clearer signage, or the community events that give Tahoe its unique charm.

These funds also go toward public art, gathering spaces, environmental stewardship, and historic restoration. All of this creates a richer, more walkable, and more welcoming environment—for visitors and residents alike.

And let’s not forget the events. The TBID supports a long list of them that my business has proudly attended, sponsored, or benefited from: SnowFest in Tahoe City and Kings Beach, the Alpenglow Winter Speaker Series, The Great Ski Race, Made in Tahoe Festivals, Music on the Beach, Brews, Jazz & Funk Fest, Tahoe City 4th of July Celebration, Broken Arrow Skyrace, and so many more. These events bring people together, support local businesses, and give us reasons to celebrate our community throughout the year.

Without TBID renewal, all of this is at risk. The progress we’ve made, the events we’ve grown to love, and the infrastructure improvements we rely on—they simply can’t continue without it.

Renewing the TBID isn’t just about supporting local business. It’s about protecting our way of life, ensuring our economy remains strong, and preserving the special character of Tahoe for generations to come.

As a local business owner, I can say with certainty: renewing the TBID is vital. Let’s keep investing in our community, our environment, and the Tahoe experience we all treasure.

John Lincoln, Owner of Tahoe Dave’s Skis & Boards