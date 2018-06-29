Widespread Comcast outage due to cut fiber

According to a CNBC report, Comcast said Friday the interruption of internet, video and voice services is due to a cut fiber at one of the company network partners.

"One of Comcast's large backbone network partners had a fiber cut that we believe is also impacting other providers. It is currently affecting our business and residential internet, video and voice customers. We apologize and are working to get services restored as soon as possible,” Comcast said in a statement according to CNBC.

The report states Comcast said at 2 p.m. EST it did not yet have an ETA on when service would be restored.

UPDATE

A spokesperson for Cricket/AT&T Wireless referred to the Comcast outage as an issue that is affecting carriers throughout the country.

Original story

Reports of widespread Comcast outages are being reported in parts of the Western Nevada County area.

Comcast call center reports “we are experiencing technical difficulties.”

Check back for more updates.

