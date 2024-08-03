Wild Alaskan Salmon Buying Club opens for fall

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Slow Food Lake Tahoe (SFLT) and Yup’ik Girl Seafood (YGS) announced the return of the Wild Alaskan Salmon Buying Club fundraiser for Fall 2024. This initiative offers the community an affordable option for sustainably sourced wild Alaskan salmon.

This Fall, they are offering new 10-lb boxes, making it easier for those with smaller freezers to participate and allowing customers to mix and match the different cuts of salmon available. Each salmon is sustainably sourced, hand filleted, vacuum sealed, blast frozen, and promises a fresh taste experience like no other. Those who reserve a share by September 22 will be able to enjoy the best protein on the planet at a significant club discount while also supporting the community. Sea to table has never been more flavorful and affordable.

By joining the Salmon Buying club you’re supporting our community’s well-being. A portion of proceeds goes towards SFLT’s community programs including Youth Education Days, Grow-Your-Own Workshops, and Seed Libraries – all located at SFLT’s Food Bank Garden in the Truckee River Regional Park.

In addition, the club is committed to donating a share of protein rich salmon to local hunger relief agency, Sierra Community House. In 2023, 188 club members joined to raise a generous donation of 97 pounds of salmon – providing a nutritious meal option to help alleviate food insecurity.

The Bristol Bay Salmon Management Plan administered by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game is recognized as one of the most effective, comprehensive resource management regimes in the world. Because of Yup’ik Girl Seafood’s commitment to sustainable fishing practices, quantities of this flavorful protein are limited to avoid overfishing in the Bristol Bay region and guarantee a healthy and abundant fish population for generations to come.

To secure your share and make a positive impact on both your plate and our community, reserve by September 22 for pick-up in Truckee on September 29. Priced at $15/lb for fillets and $17/lb for portions, orders are available in both 10-lb and 20-lb boxes. Reserve for yourself or share with a friend.

For more information about Slow Food Lake Tahoe and the Salmon Buying Club, please visit SlowFoodLakeTahoe.org .