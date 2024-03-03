Wild Alaskan Salmon Buying Club returns to Slow Food Lake Tahoe

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Slow Food Lake Tahoe and Yup’ik Girl Seafood announced the opening of the 2024 Wild Alaskan Salmon Buying Club fundraiser, offering the community an affordable option for sustainably sourced wild Alaskan salmon. Those who join by March 31 have the opportunity to reserve a share of the best protein on the planet at a significant club discount while also supporting the community.

“Sea to table has never been more flavorful and affordable!” said Amy Fagel, Vice President of SFLT. “And, with each purchase, you’re supporting sustainable practices and our community’s well-being. A portion of proceeds goes towards SFLT’s community programs including the Food Bank Garden located in the Truckee River Regional Park.”

In addition, the club is committed to donating a share of protein rich salmon to local hunger relief agency, Sierra Community House. In 2023, 188 club members joined to raise a generous donation of 97 pounds of salmon – providing a nutritious meal option to help alleviate food insecurity.

Fisher-woman and Founder of YGS, Casey Coupchiak, is a proud Yup’ik indigenous to Southwest Alaska. Casey’s journey to preserve her family’s fishing heritage while committing to sustainability and community makes her a true gem in the fishing industry.

“We have a philosophy of ‘qigcikiyaraq’, which best translates to english as ‘feeling of respect’ for salmon — salmon deserve to be appreciated and they can only be fully appreciated if they are well served and taken care of from a source that doesn’t do damage to the environment.”

Her partnership with SFLT aims to expand her fishing business to support indigenous Alaskans and also give back to Truckee-Tahoe, where she once lived. Bristol Bay, AK, serves as the natural source for this culinary specialty.

The Bristol Bay Salmon Management Plan administered by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game is recognized as one of the most effective, comprehensive resource management regimes in the world. The salmon, sustainably sourced, hand filleted, vacuum sealed, and blast frozen promises a fresh taste experience like no other.

Wild salmon enthusiasts must reserve their share by March 31 for pick-up in Truckee on April 7. Priced at $15/lb for fillets and $16/lb for portions, orders are available in 20-lb boxes. Quantities are limited, so act fast to secure your share of this delectable protein and make a positive impact on both your plate and our community. Order now to be a part of this sustainable seafood celebration!

For more information about Slow Food Lake Tahoe and the Salmon Buying Club, please visit

SlowFoodLakeTahoe.org.