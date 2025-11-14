Wild River welcomes the season with enchanting Winter Faire

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Wild River, a community-centered independent school serving the Tahoe-Truckee area, is inviting families to step into a world of winter wonder at its annual Winter Faire, a celebration of the season through creativity, connection, and handcrafted beauty.

“For a day our school turns into a magic Nordic Holiday Home where children enter the Tomte’s magical workshop, inspired by Scandinavian folklore,” said event coordinator Ana Kamin. “Throughout the day, winter characters like King Winter, Jack Frost, the Ice Queen, and the Forest Elf roam the faire, while puppet plays and live musical performances add to the magic.”

The Winter Faire will feature a variety of activities and experiences designed to delight both children and adults. Guests can explore The Tomten Workshop, where children create handmade gifts guided by the spirit of the Tomten; enjoy festive crafts and activities such as wreath-making, live music, and puppet shows; and browse a cookie and gift shopoffering seasonal treats and unique handcrafted gifts.

Visitors can also warm up with homemade soups, fresh bread, and hot beverages, or embark on seasonal adventures, including finding the hidden gnome, sneaking past the Sleeping Giant, and meeting Yuletide characters like the Snow Queen and King Winter.

Admission is free, however, tickets are required for activities and workshops. Guests who purchase tickets online will be automatically entered into the Winter Faire raffle.

The event celebrates the magic of the season and the warmth of community — inviting families to slow down, create, and connect in true holiday spirit.