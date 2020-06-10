‘Wilder than Wild: Fire, Forests, and the Future’ screened virtually via Tahoe Art Haus & Cinema

The Tahoe Network of Fire Adapted Communities (Tahoe Network), with generous support from the Tahoe Fund, is hosting a free virtual screening of the award-winning documentary Wilder than Wild: Fire, Forests, and the Future through the Tahoe Art Haus & Cinema June 10-11.

Wilder than Wild is a one-hour documentary that reveals how fire suppression and climate change have exposed Western landscapes to large, high-intensity wildfires. The film goes on to explore strategies that are being developed to help mitigate the impact of these fires.

The screening at Tahoe Art Haus & Cinema is part of a larger effort to engage communities in conversations about the future of wildfire. An online Q&A panel featuring both a local fire district representative and forest management expert will follow the screening on June 11 at 5pm.

The Tahoe Network recognizes the importance of building community awareness about mitigation strategies in this new age of wildfire and strives to prepare people and property for wildfire by coordinating efforts on a neighborhood scale.

“Unfortunately, living in a forest like we do in Tahoe means living with the threat of catastrophic wildfire,” said Tahoe Fund CEO Amy Berry. “We are so excited to make this terrific film available for everyone to watch for free to learn more about the history of wildfire. It is definitely worth an hour of your time.”

Screening Date: June 10-11

Screening Location: Online through Tahoe Art Haus & Cinema

Watch the film here.

Register for the Q&A panel here.

This event is open to the public and is free thanks to sponsorship from the Tahoe Fund.