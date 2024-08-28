Wildfire in Blackwood Canyon under control

TAHOMA, Calif. – Final Update: As of 4:30 p.m. yesterday, the Canyon Fire is now under control and in patrol status. Firelines have been established around the blaze, and firefighters are actively managing and extinguishing any remaining hot spots.

The responding agencies included the Forest Service, North Tahoe Fire Protection District, CAL FIRE Nevada Yuba Placer Unit (NEU), and Placer County Office of Emergency Services. Air support involved helicopter water drops, fire retardant drops, and the deployment of helicopter rappellers. The Talac Hot Shots also hiked into the area.

The fire, which was located on National Forest lands near the top of Barker Pass Road in Blackwood Canyon, was approximately 20 feet by 20 feet in size. The rugged terrain necessitated the use of aerial resources to combat the flames. The cause of the fire remains under investigation and may take several days to determine.

Forest Service firefighters are on scene of a wildfire in Blackwood Canyon in the area of Barker Pass, west of Tahoma, Calif.

The USDA Forest Service – Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit announced the fire on their social media X account around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The service is calling it the Canyon Fire and say it is located in a remote area at the top of Barker Pass.

The fire is 10 feet by 10 feet with a slow rate of spread.

Helicopter support is also on scene.

The cause is under investigation.

