Wildfire smoke fills Lake Tahoe Basin, possible improvement coming Wednesday afternoon

The Tahoe Basin is being inundated with smoke and haze this morning, however, some relief could be coming later today.

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a special statement for the greater region warning of poor air quality stemming from a number of wildfires producing thick smoke.

Those include the massive Carr Fire burning near Redding and the Ferguson Fire burning near Yosemite National Park, as well as the Perry Fire near Pyramid Lake, Whaleback Fire in Lassen County, and the Lions Fire near Mammoth Lakes.

While air quality tends to be worse closer to those fires, the Sierra and western Nevada will experience diminished air quality to some degree, according to the service.

However, some improvement in air quality is possible later this afternoon as winds increase. Those winds, according to the weather service, may help mix pollutants out of some valley locations.

Recommended Stories For You

More breezy conditions are possible over the weekend, bringing additional relief.

The service recommends avoiding prolonged exposure. Plans for outdoor activities should be reconsidered. Local information on air quality can be found at http://www.airnow.gov.

The high temperature in South Lake Tahoe will stay in the low to mid 80s through the rest of the week, with haze and smoke expected.