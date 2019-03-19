Wildfires, climate change talk comes to Truckee Thursday

"Wildfires and climate change: What we know and solutions for a sustainable future" is the subject of a free public presentation at Truckee Town Hall on Thursday, March 21 at 6:30 p.m., a news release states.

Dana Nucitelli, an environmental scientist and climate journalist, and Jerry Hinkle, an economist with advanced training in climate policy, will talk about what science and economics tell us about climate risk, wildfires and solutions.

The presentation is sponsored by Citizens' Climate Education, the Sierra Business Council, Elders Climate Action, the Town of Truckee, the Truckee Fire Protection District and 100% Renewable Truckee.

Dana Nucitelli is an environmental scientist, writer and author of the book Climatology versus Pseudoscience, published in 2015. He has published 10 peer-reviewed studies related to climate change and has been writing about the subject since 2010 for outlets including Skeptical Science and The Guardian.

Jerry Hinkle has masters degrees in economics and in climate policy and several publications on finance and on the economics of climate policy. He has given over 100 presentations on climate change over the past 16 years and has lobbied Congress for 12 years to advance market-based solutions to climate change. He has volunteered with Citizens Climate Education for the past eight years and started its Speakers Bureau. He has been a Regional Coordinator and is member of the Governing Board of Citizens Climate Lobby.

Nucitelli and Hinkle are giving community presentations in nine towns and cities around northern California to increase community awareness and conversation about the link between climate change and wildfire risk and to discuss economic implications and climate solutions to mitigate the risk.

"We often hear in the Sierra about wildfires and forest management practices," said Deirdre Henderson, group leader of the North Tahoe Chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby/Citizens Climate Education, "but climate change is a big and growing contributor to increasing wildfire intensity and frequency. We are pleased to bring Dana and Jerry to our community to discuss this and how we can reduce wildfire risk caused by climate change."

Truckee Town Hall is located at 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

Source: Citizens’ Climate Lobby, North Tahoe Chapter