Wildland fire drill planned for Saturday in Tahoe Donner

The Truckee Fire Protection District will be conducting a wildland fire exercise in the Tahoe Donner subdivision of Truckee on Saturday, June 29.

Courtesy Truckee Fire Protection Distric |

Truckee Fire Protection District, along with fire partners from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, US Forest Service, Northstar Fire Department, Squaw Valley Fire Department, North Tahoe Fire Protection District and other fire agencies, will be conducting a wildland fire exercise in the Tahoe Donner subdivision of Truckee on Saturday, June 29.

The goal of the drill, which will run from 10 to noon, is to bring agency partners together to improve readiness levels in a simulated wildfire event.

Additionally, the Truckee Police Department will be working with California Highway Patrol and other local law enforcement agencies as part of the Unified Incident Command on a real-time simulated evacuation of the affected fire area.

As part of the drill, firefighters will be conducting a neighborhood evaluation of the Wolfgang Road area of Tahoe Donner to practice the real-life decision making of defending homes in a wildland-urban interface.

Residents of the Tahoe Donner area should be aware that on Saturday morning there will be an increase in fire and law enforcement vehicles in the Tahoe Donner subdivision, particularly around the ski hill area as the drill is conducted.

Residents and visitors interested in more information may stop by the Incident Command Post at the ski hill parking lot or tune to AM 1670, which is the Town of Truckee’s low-power AM radio station for emergency notifications.