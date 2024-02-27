Win a Pot of Gold at Truckee Lions’ St. Patrick’s Day fundraiser March 16

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Come celebrate the luck of the Irish with drinks, a delicious traditional Irish dinner, and a chance to win a pot of gold — one of four $250 door prizes — at the Truckee Lions’ St. Patrick’s Day 10th Annual Fundraiser, Sat., March 16, at the downtown Truckee Community Arts Center, 10046 Church St.

Tickets are $45 per person, and each ticket includes dinner and dessert, music, raffle prizes galore, a silent auction, and a chance to win one of the four $250 door prizes (that’s $1,000 total!). Cocktails start at 5 p.m. with dinner served at 6. Kids six years of age and younger are free.

Chef Kevin Moretti prepares the carrots for the corned beef feast. Provided

Tickets are available at the Welcome Center, 530-587-2757; Truckee Tire, 530-582-8473; Glow Salon, 530-587-9985; or by calling 530-563-6776.

This is the Truckee Host Lions Club’s biggest fundraiser of the year. All proceeds stay in the local community to help pay for the Truckee Lions’ free Community Health Fair, which is set for Sept. 28th.

The club also serves those in need with vision and hearing-related services such as eye exams,

prescription glasses, and hearing aids.

The Lions’ motto is “We Serve.” Please come join us for a good time as we raise money to help the Truckee community.

Residents wishing to donate used glasses to the Lions can drop them off at the Truckee Police Department at Town Hall. For more information on how Truckee Lions give back to the community,

please visit the club’s website .