Win your dream Ibis Bike: Start Haus launches raffle to benefit local Truckee Dirt Union

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Get ready to win the bike of your dreams and support local Tahoe trails. Start Haus announced the raffle for a top-tier Ibis bike, coinciding with the highly anticipated Grand Opening celebration of their new flagship store. All proceeds from this raffle will directly benefit Truckee Dirt Union, the local non-profit dedicated to enhancing and expanding the mountain biking experience in the Truckee/Tahoe area.

Win Your Dream Ibis Bike

Whether you’re dreaming of a high-performance trail, enduro, cross-country, electric, or gravel bike, Ibis offers an award-winning lineup, and the winner gets to pick their perfect ride of any Ibis bike model. Ibis Bikes are the newest brand to hit the Start Haus shelves, and the team is thrilled to showcase their exceptional quality and ride feel.

Enter to win an Ibis. Provided

“Our New Flagship Store Grand Opening Party is the perfect opportunity to celebrate our new space and give back to the passionate riding community that makes Truckee/Tahoe so special,” says Jared Licht, Owner of Start Haus. “Partnering with Ibis Cycles for this raffle allows someone to win an incredible bike while every entry directly supports Truckee Dirt Union’s vital work of building and maintaining our local trails.”

The Truckee Dirt Union Trailbuilding Fundraising campaign kicked off on Thursday, July 3, 2025, and runs through the Grand Opening Party on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at 5 p.m. PST. Every $5 donated earns you one entry, so the more you contribute, the better your chances of winning your dream bike or one of the dozens of other fantastic prizes.

Other Prizes

Beyond the grand prize Ibis bike, the raffle boasts an impressive array of goodies from top brands like Dakine, Head, Tecnica/Blizzard, Sidas, Marker/Volkl, Fox Racing, Troy Lee, Smith, POC, Fischer, Swix, Lowa, and more! Plus, as a special thank you, the first 25 people to donate in-store on Saturday, August 2, 2025, during the Grand Opening celebration, will receive a free custom Start Haus hat.

Winners will be randomly drawn and notified on August 11, 2025. The campaign is open to U.S. and international entries.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to celebrate the Start Haus Grand Opening, win an Ibis bike of your choice, and help build more trails in Truckee/Tahoe!

For more information visit the Start Haus website.