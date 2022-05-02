Wind advisory issued for Tahoe, gusts could reach triple digits

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Strong winds are forecast to lead off the week at Lake Tahoe.

The National Weather Service in Reno issued a wind advisory due to sustained winds and possible gusts up to triple digits on Sierra ridges.

The advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. Monday and lasts through 8 p.m.

West winds are expected to reach 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. The service said stronger gusts are possible in wind prone locations. Sierra ridge wind gusts could hit 100 mph.

The service said residents may want to secure loose items and those planning to go out on the lake in small boats, kayaks or paddle boards may want to stay off the water through the advisory. Waves are expected up to 4 feet on the East Shore from the westerly winds.

Tree damage and a few power outages are also possible, the service said.

“The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage,” said the advisory.

After a breezy Monday, Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 60 with east to north east winds at about 10 mph.

The temps ramp up to the high 60s on Wednesday and Thursday.