Wind advisory issued for Truckee-Tahoe area

If you haven’t put away those outdoor holiday decorations yet, now is the time.

The National Weather Service Reno office has issued a “High Wind Warning” for the Greater Lake Tahoe Area, which includes the cities of Truckee, Incline Village, Tahoe City, South Lake Tahoe, Markleeville, Stateline and Glenbrook.





The warning goes effect at 10 p.m. tonight (Jan. 18) and remains until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

A Lake Wind Advisory goes into effect for Lake Tahoe at 1 p.m. today and remains until 10 p.m.

The forecast calls for northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 65 mph, mainly above 6,500 feet. Below 6,500 feet, expect 15 to 25 mph winds with gusts 30 to 45 mph. Sierra ridges could see 60 to 80 mph winds with gusts exceeding 130 mph.

“Lake conditions will be dangerous on Lake Tahoe with waves 3 to 6 feet along the western shore,” the NWS said. “Wave action may cause erosion and could cause damage.“

The NWS is also warning of potential power outages if winds blow down trees or branches into power lines. Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles, the service said.

Today is forecast to be sunny, with a high near 43, according to the NWS. Tonight is forecast to be clear with a low of 17.

Tuesday and Wednesday are also forecast to be sunny, with a high of 35 and 47 respectively. Tuesday and Wednesday nights will be mostly clear with a lows of 15 and 20, respectively.

Things begin to change Thursday. The day is forecast to be mostly sunny with a high near 46, but Thursday night could see a slight chance of snow after 5 a.m., with a low around 21.

Friday is forecast to have a chance of snow after 11 a.m. The day will be partly sunny, though, with a high near 36. Friday night has another chance of snow after 11 p.m. and a low of 15.

More chances of snow are forecast for the weekend. Saturday will see a high near 35 and low around 13. Sunday is mostly sunny with a high near 36.