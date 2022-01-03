Windy conditions on the forecast, Sierra ridges could see gusts up 100 mph

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – After a weekend of nice weather, Tahoe residents might need to batten down the hatches again, as a wind storm moves into the Basin this week.

A high wind warning is in place for Monday and Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning from Monday Jan. 3 lasting until 7 a.m. on Tuesday Jan. 4. The Basin could experience southwest winds of 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph and gusts of over 100 mph on the Sierra ridge. The lake could see waves from 2 to 5 feet.

“Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Dangerous conditions for recreational activities on Lake Tahoe and throughout the backcountry. Very rough air for aviation interests,” the NWS warning said.

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe is closed Monday due to the wind.

NWS recommends bringing loose furniture inside or securing it down and preparing for possible power outages.

Sierra Avalanche Center has avalanche danger listed as moderate above and near treelines and low below treelines.

While snow is also expected to fall in the beginning of the week, it might be less than 2 inches.

However, the Basin could see more snowfall starting on Friday.

According to OpenSnow, “The latest model runs have precipitation pushing into the northern Sierra around midday Friday and into Friday evening before clearing into early Saturday morning. A quick-hitting storm.”

