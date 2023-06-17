Windy weekend: Lake wind advisory issued for Saturday at Tahoe

A view of Lake Tahoe on Saturday from Diamond Peak Ski Resort.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — While the sun will be shining this weekend at Lake Tahoe, gusty winds may put a damper on some outdoor recreation.

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a lake wind advisory that goes into effect at 2 p.m. Saturday and lasts for six hours.

Southwest winds will range from 15 to 25 mph with stronger gusts reaching up to 45 mph which may make waves up to 5 feet.

The winds will have a lull in the evening hours, the advisory said.

Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve, the service said.

No further advisories have been issued, but the gusty winds look to remain in the forecast through at least Monday, Juneteenth.

Southwest winds will kick back up on Sunday and will range from 15 to 20 mph with gusts reaching up to 30 mph.

After Saturday’s high in the mid 70s, the thermometer will plummet to the upper 60s on Sunday and upper 50s on Monday.

Stronger wind gusts return on Monday with southwest winds ranging from 20-25 mph and gusting as high as 40 mph.

Bill Rozak is editor for the Sierra Sun. He may be reached at brozak@swiftcom.com.