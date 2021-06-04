Wine on the Water event to raise money for boys, girls club

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — An event that once took place in person at the Hyatt Regency in Incline Village has been moved online for the second time.

The Boys and Girls of North Lake Tahoe is hosting their Wine on the Water auction once again this year for patrons looking to support the youth of the basin.

The Wine on the Water auction will go from June 8th-13th, benefiting Club kids in North Lake Tahoe.

Provided Boys and Girls Club

“Typically, Wine on the Water is the largest summer fundraising event,” said BGCNLT Marketing and Special Events Coordinator Angela Gradiska in regards to the club’s fundraising.

Gradiska explained that the event is usually attended by over 100 people every year, and due to attendee safety, they made the decision to stay online again. However, Gradiska said that they have secured the Hyatt for the 2022 Wine on the Water event on June 5.

This year, the virtual event will be held from June 8-13 with grand prizes, all in support of the boys and girls club. The link to register will be live June 1 on the Boys and Girls Club website .

Along with the online auction, BGCNLT is teaming up with Sage Leaf in Incline Village to host three exclusive wine dinners featuring a menu created by chef and owner Shane Hammett, along with wine from Frank Valley Vineyards.

Tickets cost $500 per person and can be purchased through Gradiska by emailing her at agradiska@bgcnlt.org . While the price may seem high, Gradiska explained that purchasing a ticket is another way to support the club, and they’re always excited to welcome new donors.

The link to sign up for the auction will go up June 1. For more information on the exclusive dinners, contact Angela Gradiska at the Boys and Girls Club, North Lake Tahoe.

Provided by Boys and Girls Club

“We would love to bring new faces into the fold,” said Gradiska. “We’re always very open to new supporters.”

One long term supporter excited for the event is Shane Hammett. The chef has prepared a five course meal for the donors that has been paired with a variety of Frank Family Vineyards wine. After contributing to the Wine on the Water events over the last eight years, Hammett is still feeling energized for his newest adventure with the club.

“It’s going to be really fun,” he said. “I’m excited to do it since I don’t really get to cook dinner that much anymore.”

The breakfast and lunch restaurant owner is planning on starting off the night with a cucumber-sourdough gazpacho and dungeness crab served with an orange zest butter. That will be followed by a roasted apple salad, complemented with quinoa, prosciutto, watercress, shaved white cheddar, toasted almonds, and a yuzu vinaigrette. For entrees, guests will be treated to a smoked hickory lamb loin with risotto, followed by braised beef and a variety of roasted beets and pea puree. To finish off the night, Hammett plans on serving a white peach mousse. Each meal will be specially paired with a wine to complement the meal.

“We’ve also been able to secure some really awesome sponsors,” Gradiska said. They include the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation, Ridgeline, the Incline Village Crystal Bay Community and Business Association, Menath Insurance, Wagner & Bonsignore, and Dermody Properties.

For more information about the event, visit the BGCNLT Wine on the Water website , or email Gradiska at agradiska@bgcnlt.org .

Miranda Jacobson is a reporter with the Tahoe Daily Tribune, a sister publication of the Sierra Sun.