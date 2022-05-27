Wine on the Water fundraiser returns in North Tahoe

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — After being held online for the past couple of years due to the pandemic, Wine on the Water, the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Boys and Girls of North Lake Tahoe, is returning to in-person next week.

The three-day event, which also has a week-long online auction, will feature different wines on all three nights from different vineyards, and a multi-course gourmet meal prepared by Chef Shane Hammett of Sage Leaf Restaurant of Incline Village.

Wines will be featured from Frank Family Vineyards (Friday), Pride Mountain Vineyards (Saturday), and VGS Chateau Potelle (Sunday) with wine pairings presented by Sommelier Kristi Snyder.

The online auction starts at 8 a.m. Sunday, May 29, and ends on Sunday, June 5. The three wine dinners will take place on Wednesday through Friday, June 1-3, at 9980 N. Lake Boulevard, in Kings Beach, adjacent to Cal Neva.

Appetizers will be served at 6 p.m. and the seated first course will begin at 7 p.m.

The cost is $500 per person.

To sign up for the online auction and to purchase tickets go online to https://bit.ly/3wP0RtS .

Funds raised support club programs and local youth.

For more information email Angela Gradiska at agradiska@bgcnlt.org or call 530-582-3760.