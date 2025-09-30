Winners announced for the Mountain Towns 2030 Elevate Scholarship

BOULDER, Colo. – Mountain Towns 2030 (MT2030) today announced the recipients of the 2025 Elevate Scholarship, a program created to ensure that every mountain community—regardless of financial barriers—can participate in the annual MT2030 Climate Solutions Summit.

The inaugural scholarship, generously supported by Alaska Airlines and Breckenridge Grand Vacations, covers airfare and lodging expenses for selected communities and resorts, enabling them to join their peers in Breckenridge, Colo. on Oct. 7-8, 2025.

This year’s Elevate Scholarship winners are:

Martis Camp, California

Nevada County, California

Crystal Mountain Resort, Washington

Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, California

Town of Mammoth Lakes, California

“Every community should have the opportunity to attend the Summit,” said Chris Steinkamp, MT2030 Executive Director. “We’re thrilled that these communities can join their peers in Breckenridge to learn about innovative climate solutions and collaborate on bold climate action planning, and we’re deeply grateful to Alaska Airlines and Breckenridge Grand Vacations for making this possible.”

“We are grateful to partner with Mountain Towns to welcome onboard representatives from these three great communities so they may attend this year’s summit and contribute to important climate conversation,” said Ryan Spies, managing director of sustainability at Alaska Airlines. “Mountain towns represent an important part of Alaska Airlines’ network in California, the Pacific Northwest and across the United States and we look forward to engaging with communities large and small on climate solutions.”

“We’re proud to support the MT2030 Elevate Scholarship, alongside MT2030 and Alaska Airlines. At Breckenridge Grand Vacations, we’re excited for this incredible opportunity to come together to learn, connect, and share ideas that will help our mountain communities thrive sustainably for years to come” – Justine Zawatski, Philanthropy Manager, Breckenridge Grand Vacations.

The MT2030 Climate Solutions Summit, held Oct. 7-8, 2025 brings together mountain communities, resorts, policymakers, nonprofits, and corporate leaders to accelerate climate action across North America. By sharing best practices, aligning strategies, and building new partnerships, the Summit empowers local leaders to implement ambitious, science-based climate goals.

For more information about the MT2030 Climate Solutions Summit, please visit mt2030.org.