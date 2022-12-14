Winners of Truckee Name Your Snow Plow competition announced

LEFT TO RIGHT: Town Manager Jen Callaway, Street Maintenance Manager Riley Morrison, Isla Porter, Makenna Davies, Mayor Courtney Henderson, Maile Lynch, Zoe Carlson, and Principal Hien Larson.

Provided

TRUCKEE, Calif. – In 2022, the Town of Truckee held their first Name Our Snowplows competition. The winning names of the Name Our Snowplow competition are Blizzard of Oz, Chilly Chilly Bang Bang, Scoop Dogg, and Austin Plowers.

They received 294 unique name submissions from Truckee students from TK all the way up to grade 12 from every school in our area. The Public Works department, who are the ones who oversee all the snowplow operations for the town, then narrowed down the entries to 13 finalists.

The public then had the opportunity to vote. They we had over 1400 people vote.

The four most popular names will be the official names of our four main plows for the next two years. The names are being printed onto the side of the plows and will soon show up on the digital map on our website. All four names came from students at Alder Creek Middle School.

Mayor Courtney Henderson, Town Manager Jen Callaway, and Street Maintenance Manager, Riley Morrison, met the students at their school to celebrate their selection on Dec. 7. They presented them with a certificate, a Sustainable Truckee gift certificate, and a personalized ornament with their unique snowplow names on them. The presentation was then shown at the Dec. 13 Truckee Town Council Meeting.

Isla Porter and Makenna Davies had a joint entry of Blizzard of Oz. Zoe Carlson entered Chilly Chilly Bang Bang. Lastly, Maile Lynch entered several names and two of her entries were selected and chosen by the public as winners for Scoop Dogg and Austin Plowers. Scoop Dogg came in with a whopping 728 votes!

“Congratulations to all our winners and thank you to all the students who participated in this competition. We loved seeing all the entries and are excited to hold this competition again in years to come,” the town said in a press release.