Winter is coming: Opening dates announced for Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood

Winter is just around the corner and now is the time to get your ski plans out of the group chat and make them a reality. From milestone anniversaries, signature events, and après to scenic groomers and big mountain terrain; from the West to destinations around the globe, get ready to check some of the best resorts off your bucket list with the Epic Pass. Passes are on sale now at the best price of the fall until Sept. 1, so now is the time to mark your calendar and make your mark on the mountain this winter. Tell your friends and round up your crew, because contrary to the age old ski industry saying, there are friends on a powder day! Epic Friends .

Mark Your Calendar – Target West Winter Opening Dates:

· November 21: Heavenly (CA), Northstar (CA), Whistler Blackcomb (British Columbia)

· December 5: Kirkwood (CA), Stevens Pass (WA)

*All opening dates are subject to change, based on weather and conditions

Iconic Resorts, Milestone Anniversaries, and Legendary Après

For skiers and riders looking to celebrate on snow this winter, Heavenly Mountain Resort and Whistler Blackcomb should be top of the list for a ski trip. With milestone anniversaries, massive terrain that spans two mountains (Whistler Blackcomb) and two states (California and Nevada at Heavenly), and après scenes as legendary as the mountains themselves, there is a whole lot to experience at these iconic destinations from first chair to last call.

Heavenly : From the shore to the summit, cheers to iconic terrain spanning two states, the best views of Lake Tahoe, and a South Lake Tahoe social scene to match as the resort gets ready to celebrate Heavenly’s 70 ! As they say, ‘age is just a number,‘ and while Heavenly might be turning 70, the party is just getting started with plans to host a 70 th anniversary celebration, the Celebrity Banked Slalom, and more.

Get ready to celebrate winter in a big way with the of Whistler Mountain and the new Wonder Routes. Alpine Sampler? Glade Stashes? Or, here for the Après? No matter your ski and ride style, Wonder Routes offers a network of trails, waypoints, and stops to help you discover all of the wonders and jaw-dropping experiences that make Whistler Blackcomb one of the best resorts in the world. Best Pass: Epic Pass

Tahoe Winter Road Trip

Road trips aren’t just for summer, and in Lake Tahoe, the options for skiing and riding on the Epic Pass are three-fold with Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood all offering their own flavor and flare for a winter ski trip. Make one your home base or sample them all for the ultimate Tahoe winter experience.

Heavenly : Ski and ride across two states of terrain, including signature glades and steeps, while taking in the views of Lake Tahoe. At the end of the ski day, cheers to a day well-spent or roll the dice in South Lake Tahoe, where restaurants, breweries, bars and casinos keep the party going.

Ski and ride across two states of terrain, including signature glades and steeps, while taking in the views of Lake Tahoe. At the end of the ski day, cheers to a day well-spent or roll the dice in South Lake Tahoe, where restaurants, breweries, bars and casinos keep the party going. Northstar : On the northside of the lake near the town of Truckee, Northstar offers the perfect place for the whole family, with a cozy winter village, a variety of terrain for all levels, and signature traditions like Tost and S’Mores to create memories that last long after the ski trip.

On the northside of the lake near the town of Truckee, Northstar offers the perfect place for the whole family, with a cozy winter village, a variety of terrain for all levels, and signature traditions like Tost and S’Mores to create memories that last long after the ski trip. Kirkwood : For a more rugged and remote experience just to the south of Heavenly, Kirkwood offers a true mountain escape and big-time terrain where you can send it, or aspire to send it.

For a more rugged and remote experience just to the south of Heavenly, Kirkwood offers a true mountain escape and big-time terrain where you can send it, or aspire to send it. Best Pass: Tahoe Local or Tahoe Value

Close to Home, Far from Ordinary

At Kirkwood in South Lake Tahoe find big mountain terrain and down-home charm. No frills, all fun. Kirkwood may be known for serious snow and terrain, but whether you’re starting small or going big, the resort offers a welcoming community vibe for all levels of skiers and riders.

Kirkwood : Abig-mountain playground for those seeking progression, challenge, and connection. Mountain culture runs deeps here with Kirkwood’s freeride roots, rugged terrain, and passionate community. At Kirkwood, skiers and riders of all levels come for an authentic and adventurous mountain experience, and the freedom to test their boundaries in a down-to-earth environment.

Abig-mountain playground for those seeking progression, challenge, and connection. Mountain culture runs deeps here with Kirkwood’s freeride roots, rugged terrain, and passionate community. At Kirkwood, skiers and riders of all levels come for an authentic and adventurous mountain experience, and the freedom to test their boundaries in a down-to-earth environment. Best Pass: Tahoe Local or Tahoe Value

Make it Happen with the Epic Pass

Epic Passes are on sale now for the lowest price of the Fall before prices increase after Sept. 1. Whether hitting the mountain for one day or 100 days, there’s an option for every skier and rider, whether you’re a first-timer or a seasoned pro. The 2025/26 Epic Pass ($1075 adults; $548 children) offers unlimited, unrestricted access to Vail Resorts’ 42 owned and operated mountain resorts, plus access to iconic partner resorts and a wide range of benefits.

Last week, Vail Resorts announced it is cutting lift ticket prices in half for friends of Epic Pass Holders with new Epic Friend Tickets , making it easier for our most loyal guests to bring their friends to the slopes. Season-long Pass Holders, including Tahoe Local and Tahoe Value Pass Holders, will receive 6-10 Epic Friend Tickets, depending on when they purchase their Pass. Epic Friend Tickets provide 50% off lift tickets at the company’s 37 North American resorts for the 2025/26 winter season. In addition, eligible friends can apply 100% of the cost of one redeemed Epic Friend Ticket toward an eligible 2026/27 Epic Pass.

The options are endless and there is even more to explore and experience this winter if checking off iconic ski destinations around the world is on your bucket list.

Additional Epic Pass Resorts’ Target Opening Dates:

· Mid-October (pending early season conditions): Keystone (CO)

· November 7: Breckenridge (CO)

· November 14: Vail Mountain (CO)

· November 15: Gemsstock at Andermatt+Sedrun+Disentis (Switzerland)

· November 21: Heavenly (CA), Northstar (CA), Park City Mountain (UT), Whistler Blackcomb (British Columbia)

· November 26: Beaver Creek (CO), Crested Butte (CO)

· November 29: Crans-Montana (Switzerland)

· December 5: Kirkwood (CA), Stevens Pass (WA)

*All opening dates are subject to change, based on weather and conditions