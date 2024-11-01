Winter parking ban in effect in Truckee
TRUCKEE, Calif. – A winter parking ban is in effect from November 1 to April 30, enforced by the Truckee Police Department. Violators may be ticketed or towed. This ordinance prohibits parking on Town roads and public right-of-ways.
The purpose of this ban is to ensure that snow removal and ice control operations can be conducted without obstruction. Keeping the roads clear enhances the safety and efficiency of our Public Works Department.
Please note that parking behind snow poles is not enough—you must ensure your vehicle is fully out of the public right-of-way. With the upcoming storm and reduced visibility, clear roads will be essential for safe and efficient snow removal.
