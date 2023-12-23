Winter Sock Gift Guide

The selection at The Sock Hop in South Lake Tahoe

Kayla Anderson / Tahoe Magazine

Last winter season, I received a new pair of snowboard boots for Christmas. They were exactly what I wanted- cushy Thirtytwo Lashed boots with the double boa lace system. There was just one problem…they seemed too small. My feet felt mashed in, making just the idea of doing a toe side turn in them painful.

The selection at The Sock Hop in South Lake Tahoe Kayla Anderson / Tahoe Magazine

However, I loved those boots, and they were the only pair of their kind in North Lake Tahoe. Since I wanted to go snowboarding asap when the powder was still good, we opted to try to trade them for a different pair at Village Ski Loft in Incline Village. Fortunately, when I got there, I saw my friend Elko James, who has been with the ski shop for 23 years. When he saw what kinds of socks I was wearing, he said, “No wonder your feet hurt in those boots, you’re wearing the wrong socks!” I walked out with a new pair of Fox River socks, and those boots and socks have taken thousands of snowboard turns with me ever since.

No matter what kind of winter boot you’re in, having good socks on can make or break your day, especially in a place like Lake Tahoe where the ground tends to be covered in cold snow for 100-plus days out of the year. Therefore, if you’re in the Tahoe/Truckee area with wet or cold feet and need to get yourself or your loved ones the ultimate gift, then consider getting these kinds of new toe warmers:

Fox River or Le Bent Snow Socks at the Village Ski Loft, Incline Village

Fox River socks are perfect for skiing or snowboarding because they are thin yet warm, complementing the cushioning within the boot that you’ll eventually pack out anyways. Along with Fox River, Village Ski Loft also has a full line of Le Bent ski socks, which skiers and sock-nuts swear by. Called an “athletic luxury”, Le Bent snow socks are snug fitting but not restrictive and masks foot odor well.

Village Ski Loft socks Kayla Anderson / Tahoe Magazine

The ski shop sells Hotronic Heat Socks and does custom boot fittings in the store, and its website has an entire page dedicated to ski socks, which include Smartwool full cushion ski and snowboard socks as well as SockGuy denim, flyweight elite, and red socks with extra shin padding on them.

https://www.villageskiloft.com/

Hotronic Surround Comfort Heat Socks at High Fives Foundation, Truckee

Speaking of Hotronic Heat Socks…you can keep your feet warm and have your purchase go to a good cause by buying your pair through the High Fives Foundation. In this wintertime collaboration with Hotronic, the Heat Sock Surround Comfort with the High Fives logo on them provide hours of comfort in cold weather. Notable features of the Hotronic Surround Comfort include graduated compression, are made of Merino wool, cushioning, and a heating element that keeps both the top and bottom of your toes warm. Foot sweat is wicked away to maintain warmth, and these socks are thin enough to fit in any footwear. These battery-powered heat socks interface with any Hotronic XLP battery that’s sold separately.

According to High Fives, this limited-edition wool-blend sock sells for $109 a pair and provides endless warmth for your toes while skiing, ice-fishing, hunting, snowboarding, ice skating, winter hiking, fat biking, cycling, diving, or watching football on the big screen at Lakeview Social in South Lake Tahoe.

Tahoe Novelty Socks at The Sock Hop, South Lake Tahoe

This place in The Chateau at the Village near the casinos is crazy about socks. There are literally socks every which way you turn. The cashier says she believes they carry around 1,000 different designs and 50 brands. Kids are drawn to the socks with TV shows and candy on them whereas adults like the ones with naughty words and sayings. The Sock Hop has thick Darn Tough socks for the snow, socks for hiking/trekking, and socks for “lifestyle”. There is a display of Elvis socks, socks with cats on them, socks with the Chicago Cubs.

The selection at The Sock Hop in South Lake Tahoe Kayla Anderson / Tahoe Magazine

“A lot of people come in here at Christmas,” the cashier says. “And some people come in last minute with wet feet needing a new pair,” she laughs.

The best socks are in the Tahoe Novelty line. Featuring photography by longtime local cameraman Peter Spain, the Tahoe crew socks are moisture wicking, have great arch support, and extra sole padding. They are multipurpose, meaning they can be worn on the Tahoe Rim Trail or next to the fireplace, and seeing the high-quality pictures of Emerald Bay or the East Shore on the bottom of your legs is bound to take you back to the beautiful landscape and memories that Tahoe is known for. https://tahoenovelty.com/tahoe-socks/

https://www.chateauatthevillage.com/the-sock-hop

Stance Socks at Totally Board, Truckee

Socks at Totally Board in Truckee Kayla Anderson / Tahoe Magazine

When buying a new pair of snowboard boots, consider getting a pair of Stance socks to go with them. These expressive crew socks are meant to be tucked into boots or shown off while skateboarding, the casual cotton and poly blends featured in stripy designs, floral patterns, and the California flag on them. There are plenty of multi-packs and kids Stance socks all over the store, along with Burton socks.

World’s Softest at The Potlatch, Incline Village

If you’re out holiday shopping in the North Shore and it’s snowing outside, then be sure to stop by The Potlatch to pick up some warm socks (and other novelty gifts) for you and your family. Near the front of the store to the left of the jewelry counter, a “World’s Softest” exhibit with the tagline “Like walking on clouds” has rows of fuzzy cozy foot warmers perfect for moseying around the house in the middle of winter with a hot cup of tea in your hand. Along with the display has the Weekend Collection, Knit Pickin’ Collection, and Cozy Collection, there’s the more masculine-looking 1902 line and Mouse Creek Trading Co. County Line collection.

The sock selection at Potlatch in Incline Village Kayla Anderson / Tahoe Magazine

For the bolder sock wearers out there, The Potlatch also has Blue Q soft combed cotton socks with bad words and sayings on them, along with cute says like the red and white plaid “Shakin’ bakin’ cookie and cakin'” socks.

https://www.potlatchlaketahoe.com/

Notable Mentions:

Pretty much any ski, board, or souvenir shop in the Truckee/Tahoe area is going to sell socks, but here are some other notable mentions for where to find a unique pair for whatever you’re doing:

Tahoe Mountain Sports, Truckee: TMS has lots of trail running and trekking socks that are ankle length, micro crew, or full length in Darn Tough, Swiftwick, and Smartwool brands. It should be no surprise that its best-selling socks are the Swiftwick Vision Six Impression set with an image of Emerald Bay on them and the Darn Tough Women’s Yeti OTC Midweight with a gondola on them. https://tahoemountainsports.com/collections/socks

Alpenglow Sports, Tahoe City: If you’re looking for a high-end gift for that 100-plus day skier in your life, then consider the Set lithium-battery powered socks. These socks have a sewn-in heating element and padded reinforcements in the heel and the toe, and retail for $330-$365. https://ls.alpenglowsports.com/snow/essentials/page3.html

Sock City, South Lake Tahoe: This family-owned business has locations in the Heavenly Village and Sock City’s in Sacramento and Park City, Utah, and prides itself on hiring employees who love socks as much as the owners do. Find funny socks, sayings socks, novelty socks, hiking socks, animal socks, and more. https://funsockcity.com/

Editor’s note: This article originally appeared in the Winter 2023 edition of Tahoe Magazine.