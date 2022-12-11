Winter storm brings wet, heavy snow to Tahoe Basin, resulting in power outages

Outage map as of Sunday, Dec. 11 at 9 a.m.

Provided

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe has seen an immense amount of snowfall in the past 48 hours. A winter storm warning has been effect since Friday evening, and will stay in effect until early Monday morning. According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to continue throughout Sunday, with an additional 5-10” expected below 7,000 feet, and 10-20” expected above 7,000 feet for the Lake Tahoe Basin. With the wet, heavy snow that has coated Lake Tahoe, power is out in some areas of North Lake Tahoe with mixed times for power restoration expected, according to Liberty Utilities’ website. Due to power outages, Lake Tahoe ski resorts are opening later than expected as well.

“With 44” of snow in the past 24 hours, our team is working hard to get the mountain ready,” a social media post from Northstar California Resort read. “We will be opening on a delayed start with no estimated time of opening as of yet.”

While Highway 80 remains closed from Colfax, Calif. to the Nevada stateline due to no visibility, Highway 50 is open with chain control from Placerville, Calif. as well as Highway 28 and Spooner Summit are open with chain control.