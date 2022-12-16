Winter storm causes power outages, school, road closures

Roads in and out of the Basin were closed during the storm.

Provided/Caltrans

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe residents spent the early part of this week digging out from a winter storm that packed powerful winds that sent chairlifts violently swinging, caused road and school closures and thousands to lose power, some for several days.

The storm entered the basin on Saturday morning with mostly a rain and snow mix that changed to heavy snow in the late afternoon and through the night. About 4 feet of snow ended up accumulating on the mountains.

All schools around Lake Tahoe were closed Monday “Due to heavy snow, no power in several schools (and communities), down trees, roads not cleared and campuses not quite ready,” said the Lake Tahoe Unified School District.

The winds hit well over triple digits on mountaintops with Palisades Tahoe reporting a 154 mph gust late Saturday morning and Heavenly Mountain Resort posted a video of a chairlift swinging violently in the wind due to gusts that topped 100 mph along with a tweet: “A reminder that wind hold is always for your safety.”

Palisades reported on Monday that in the previous seven days it received 69 inches and from Saturday to Sunday morning it got 35 inches, the sixth largest snowfall total in 24 hours that it has on record.

Power was out for about 22,000 customers at one point Saturday but by Sunday morning that number had dropped to 6,426 South Shore customers and another 241 in Tahoma and Carnelian Bay areas.

“Crews were able to restore power to about 16,000 overnight with just over 6,000 still out of power as of Sunday morning,” said Liberty Utilities Regional Communications Manager Kurt Althof. “Crews will continue to work until power has been restored to all. The outages were caused by various winter weather issues (wind, wet heavy snow, etc) and compounded by access challenges both in town and in the backcountry, road closures and avalanche hazards.

“I know it has been rough out there for a lot of people without power for an extended time but I can assure you the guys were out there battling the elements nonstop to restore power safely and as quickly as possible,” Althof added.

NV Energy on Monday also reported about 1,000 customers without power on the East Shore with about half in Zephyr Cove and the other half near Glenbrook.

The National Weather Service says after a chilly weekend with highs in the low 40s, that it will be mostly sunny and dry. There is a slight chance of snow showers on Tuesday, but confidence is not high.

“It’s pretty typical for the region to have a week or several weeks of a break in the storms in mid-winter,” the service said. “Keep your fingers crossed (and your cars washed, “scientifically proven” to boost rain/snow chances) that the storm track slowly moves southward as we head into late December.”

Bill Rozak is editor for the Sierra Sun. He may be reached at brozak@swiftcom.com.