Winter storm forecast to hit Truckee-Tahoe this weekend

Following the few inches of snow that fell at higher elevations in the Truckee-Tahoe area last weekend, the region is forecast to be hit with a storm that could deliver up to 2 feet of snow to higher elevations in the Sierra, according to the National Weather Service office in Reno.

The weather service issued a special weather statement regarding the potential for a winter storm this weekend that could produce strong winds, cause winter travel conditions, elevate fire weather concerns, and drop up to a foot of snow in Truckee and at Lake Tahoe level.

“There’s still some potential variance in the storm track, so we’re calling for anywhere from a few inches to near a foot at lake level, and then possible amounts of up to 2 feet for the ski elevations,” said Mark Deutschendorf, meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “There will be some adjustments as we get closer.”

Ridge top winds are forecast to begin picking up Friday night, said Deutschendorf, and should begin blowing into the Tahoe Basin early Saturday morning.

“Much of the day Saturday should be pretty windy, and at this point, it looks like the Sierra could see snow start to pick up in the afternoon hours,” said Deutschendorf.

The peak period of the storm is forecast to last from Sunday morning into the early evening, bringing continuous snow to the region.

The Truckee-Tahoe area could see additional snow showers into Monday and Tuesday.

“For those who want to do some skiing for St. Patrick’s Day next Tuesday, there should some fresh snow to do their turns on,” said Deutschendorf. “After that it looks to dry out a little bit, but will still be on the cool side for much of next week.”