Winter storm on the way for Nevada County

Rain clouds gather above Jefferson Creek as seen from the Jefferson Creek overlook east of Nevada City. About a quarter of an inch of rain fell over the weekend, though another 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is forecast through Tuesday.

Elias Funez

A winter storm warning and wind advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service through Tuesday morning due to moderate precipitation and snow above 5,500 feet.

“We’re entering into an active weather pattern with several rounds of wet weather possible this next week,” National Weather Service’s Sarah Littlefield said.

“This next storm will bring moderate to heavy snow as well as widespread rain that can be heavy at times.”

Snow levels are expected to fall to 4,000 to 4,500 feet by Monday evening, with 8 to 16 inches of snow forecast for the mountain passes.

“Hazardous mountain travel is anticipated and highly discouraged during this time. Please adjust any travel plans accordingly,” Littlefield said.

Rainfall is forecast at 1.5 to 2 inches in the Grass Valley area.

The highest potential for wind gusts up to 45 mph occurs Monday evening.

More precipitation is forecast for Wednesday and Friday.

Wednesday, snow levels are forecast to be between 5,000 and 6,000 feet, with 2 to 8 inches of accumulation expected mainly north of Interstate 80.

Rain in the foothills could amount to one-tenth of an inch.

Elias Funez is the Multimedia Reporter for The Union, a sister publication to the Sierra Sun. Contact him via email at efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230.