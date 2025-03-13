Winter storm prompts school and road closures, delays
GREATER LAKE TAHOE AREA, Calif. / Nev. – An overnight winters storm brought 1-2 feet in certain regions of the Tahoe basin, impacting schools and roads.
Schools within the Lake Tahoe Unified School District and Tahoe Truckee Unified School District are closed today, March 13.
Lake Tahoe schools within the Douglas County’s School District are still open, but will be utilizing Main Stops (AKA Main Snow Stops) for both high school and elementary schools for the morning and afternoon routes.
Incline Village schools are on a two-hour delay.
All roads in the Truckee and Tahoe basin are open under chain control, except for State Route 89, which is closed near Bliss State Park and Emerald Bay. Highway 88 is also closed just after Kirkwood Ski Resort.
For live updates, visit dot.ca.gov for California roads and nvroads.com/map for Nevada roads.
