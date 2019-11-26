Winter storm warning goes into effect at 4 p.m.; Caltrans anticipates chain controls, possible closures

The California Department of Transportation is anticipating issuing chain controls and possible road closures in the Sierra Nevada.

Courtesy of the California Department of Transportation

A winter storm warning will go into effect at 4 p.m. for the greater Lake Tahoe area, and will last until 4 p.m. Thursday.

“Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours,” said the National Weather Service office in Reno in its message. “If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry tire chains, an emergency kit with extra food, water and proper clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages.”

Up to 18 inches of snow is forecast to fall in the area, and up to 2 feet of snow could fall at above 7,000 feet.

Wind gusts as high as 60 mph may cause whiteout conditions during the storm.

Chain controls should be expected on Interstate 80 over Donner Summit, on U.S. Highway 50 over Echo Summit, and on other Sierra roads, according to the California Department of Transportation.

“Come prepared for winter travel in the Sierra! There will be chain controls! Chain are not sold by chain installers so bring appropriate traction devices with you and know how to install them,” said the department in a social media post. “Your tires should also have at least 6/32 tread depth for traction.”

Come prepared for winter travel in the Sierra! There will be chain controls! Chain are not sold by chain installers so bring appropriate traction devices with you and know how to install them. Your tires should also have at least 6/32 tread depth for traction. pic.twitter.com/MrhEWaIaHV — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) November 26, 2019

Highway closures due to safety concerns may also occur.

*This post will be updated