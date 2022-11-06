Winter storm warning goes into effect Sunday afternoon for multi-day snowstorm

A view of Lake Tahoe Sunday morning from Homewood Mountain Resort.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

TRUCKEE, Calif. — After a bit of rain to start the weekend, the storm will gear up in Truckee-Tahoe.

The National Weather Service in Reno has a winter storm warning in effect from 4 p.m. Sunday through 4 a.m. Wednesday for up to 4 feet of snow above 7,000 feet and 1 to 2 feet below.

Gusty winds are expected up to 55 mph with 100 mph gusts possible along Sierra ridges Sunday evening into early Monday morning. The strong winds could cause tree damage.

Travel will be difficult to impossible, the service said and the hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning commute.

“Be prepared for whiteout conditions and sub zero wind chills along the foothills and ridgelines of the Sierra,” the warning said.

If traveling be prepared for long delays and carry an emergency kit that includes extra food, water and clothing. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 511.

Those staying home should have backup plans in place in case of power outages.

The service is calling for a 40% chance of rain on Sunday morning with the snow level dropping from 7,400 feet to 6,800 feet.

Overnight, there is a 90% chance of snow that could be heavy at times, the service said.

On Monday, the snow will continue.

“From Monday afternoon-evening behind the front, most lower elevations will likely see a break in steady precipitation, with isolated snow showers, brisk winds and temperatures only in the 40s,” the service said. “The next round of snow looks to ramp up later Monday night or Tuesday morning.”

Snow is 100% in Tuesday’s forecast with up to 18 inches possible throughout the day.

“The majority of the guidance shows the storm finally exiting to the east on Wednesday, leaving behind lingering snow showers and plenty of cold air,” the service said. “While highs Wednesday and Thursday will struggle to reach 40 degrees in western Nevada and the lower 30s near the Sierra, it will really be felt Wednesday and Thursday nights when less cloud cover and light winds are expected. Lows in the single digits and teens are likely in most areas, with sub-zero temperatures in the colder Sierra valleys, especially if meaningful snow cover is present.”

Beyond Wednesday, Thursday should be cold and sunny and the service said there is a possibility of a lesser intense storm on Veterans’ Day on Friday and into the weekend.

Daytime high temperatures will be about 15 degrees below seasonal averages.