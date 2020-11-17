Winter storm warning in effect at 4 p.m. Tuesday

The National Weather Service office in Reno has issued a winter storm warning, which will go into effect at 4 p.m. Tuesday and will last until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Heavy, wet snow is expected above 6,000 feet with totals reaching up to 6 inches of snow at higher elevations, and possibly hitting 18 inches of snow at elevations above 7,00 feet.

Wind gusts of between 60 mph and 100 mph, depending on elevation, are also in the forecast, said Meteorologist Jon Mittelstadt.

“We expect (snow) to stay above 6,000 feet, but it could come down and change and become a rain-snow mix at the lake level tonight,” added Mittelstadt. “We can‘t rule out a couple of inches of wet stuff at the lake by tomorrow morning.”

Moving into the Thanksgiving weekend, Mittelstadt advises travelers to keep an eye on the forecast.